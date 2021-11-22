11/30 vs Prestonburg
12/2 @ Jackson City
12/7 vs Jackson Co
12/9 vs Buckhorn
12/13 vs Model
12/14 vs Owsley
12/17 @ Estill
12/18 vs Red Bird @ Breathitt
12/20 vs Powell
12/21 vs Shelby Valley/ Elliott Co @ Jenkins
12/28 vs Caverna @ Williamsburg
1/11 @ Hazard
1/14 vs Estill
1/15 vs Sayre @ Perry
1/17 @ Buckhorn
1/21 vs Letcher
1/22 @ Leslie
1/25 @ Powell
1/28 @ Owsley
2/1 vs Breathitt
2/5 vs Jackson City @ Buckhorn
2/10 @ Menifee
2/11 vs Jackson City
2/15 vs Morgan
2/18 vs Jenkins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.