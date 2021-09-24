Lee County School’s Cross Country team along with Coach Hall traveled to Letcher Central on Saturday Sept. 18th for competition. Placing amongst the team was Weslyn Mcintosh with a 1st place win in Girl’s Varsity 5k, Kainen Todd with 2nd place in boy’s 2k, Serenity Cornett placing 4th in girl’s 2k, and placing in top 10 of the boy’s 5k were Riley Hall, Lucien Benton, Jack Fox and Evan Rowe. The LCE team also won 1st place in their division. Photo via LC Middle High. Not pictured: Rylee & Ryan Barrett.
