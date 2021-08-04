9:30am August 3rd 2021
Cash Express vs Jamie Shuler
Cash Express vs Latasha Warner
Midland Credit Management vs Brenda Combs
World Finance vs Carrie Helton
Discover Bank vs Rita Durbin
Prestige Financial vs Joshua Warner
Carol Coffin vs Stevie Coomer
9:45am Estate of Gail Douglas Phillips
Estate of Lillie K Charles
Estate of Linda Amick
Estate of Alice M Ball
Estate of Same Scale
Estate of Monte Hollon
Estate of Helen Rhodes
Estate of Robert Cecil Price
Estate of Mabel Miller
Estate of Lois Norman
Estate of Stanley Lumpkins
Estate of Billie Hamilton
Estate of Carl Percy
Estate of Gayle Farmer
Change name of Joshua S Collins
9:50am
Bonny M Spencer vs Dodge Hensley
Melissa Thompson vs Christopher Thompson
Commonwealth vs the following: Charles Creech, Anthony Childers, Michael G Bishop, Jerry Allen, Randy Stamper, Dangle Napier, Alexandria Lee, Adam K Phillips, James S Brandenburg, Dalton S Caudill, Jamie Lance, Russell Shearer, Adam Angel, Linda D Ingebritson, Herbert H Lesense, Makayla G Nelson, Ramona Sword, Logan C Noble, Phyllis Gardner, Jacob Blankenship, Rebecca J Shouse, Nicholas Casalino, Timothy Booth, Sharon Lytell, Rachel A Dansby, Crystal D Taube, James R Collins, David S Mcintosh, Brenda S Hobbs, Johnny Brewer, Andrea Williamson, Robert C Griffith, Shane Kidd, Michael J Shelton, Freddie Mcintosh, Elijah Stone, Larry Spicer, Melissa D Sester.
