 9:30am August 3rd 2021

Cash Express vs Jamie Shuler 

Cash Express vs Latasha Warner

Midland Credit Management vs Brenda Combs 

World Finance vs Carrie Helton

Discover Bank vs Rita Durbin

Prestige Financial vs Joshua Warner

Carol Coffin vs Stevie Coomer 

9:45am Estate of Gail Douglas Phillips

Estate of Lillie K Charles 

Estate of Linda Amick 

Estate of Alice M Ball

Estate of Same Scale

Estate of Monte Hollon

Estate of Helen Rhodes

Estate of Robert Cecil Price

Estate of Mabel Miller

Estate of Lois Norman

Estate of Stanley Lumpkins

Estate of Billie Hamilton

Estate of Carl Percy

Estate of Gayle Farmer

Change name of Joshua S Collins

    9:50am 

Bonny M Spencer vs Dodge Hensley

Melissa Thompson vs Christopher Thompson

    Commonwealth vs the following: Charles Creech, Anthony Childers, Michael G Bishop, Jerry Allen, Randy Stamper, Dangle Napier, Alexandria Lee, Adam K Phillips, James S Brandenburg, Dalton S Caudill, Jamie Lance, Russell Shearer, Adam Angel, Linda D Ingebritson, Herbert H Lesense, Makayla G Nelson, Ramona Sword, Logan C Noble, Phyllis Gardner, Jacob Blankenship, Rebecca J Shouse, Nicholas Casalino, Timothy Booth, Sharon Lytell, Rachel A Dansby, Crystal D Taube, James R Collins, David S Mcintosh, Brenda S Hobbs, Johnny Brewer, Andrea Williamson, Robert C Griffith, Shane Kidd, Michael J Shelton, Freddie Mcintosh, Elijah Stone, Larry Spicer, Melissa D Sester.

