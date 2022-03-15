By Kara Thorpe,
On March 10, 2021 the Lee Co. Fiscal Court held their regular stated meeting with all magistrates in attendance. To begin the meeting two proclamations were declared. The first, declaring April 1st 2022 as Arbor Day in Lee County and the second, being the recognition of the following Boy Scouts who have now reached Eagle Scout rank: Carter Mcintosh, Noah Mcintosh, Jordan Stamper and Caleb Wisler all of Troop #84 chartered by Beattyville Baptist Church.
LC EMS has made 39 runs so far for the month of March and collected $11061 with 107 billable runs for the month of February and collection of $45952.
A progress report was presented from “The Hub” which was established on Feb. 2nd 2022 and offers the following services to individuals recovering from substance abuse: recovery coaching, employment readiness, overdose response, support groups, sober house living, emergency food and clothing, transportation etcetera. So far 53 individuals have been assisted for discussion of recovery, seventeen individuals have entered long term residential treatment or intensive out patient, four individuals have receive emergency food, two families assisted with Casey’s Law info for filing.
The 1st 12 step recovery group met on March 8th with eight in attendance. This group will meet on Tuesdays at 1pm for those who wish to attend and is for those suffering from one or more of the following: grief, divorce, co dependance, domestic violence, drug addiction, alcoholism and etcetera. For additional info phone 606.216.6483.
The meetings are held at the LC Health Dept and lunch is provided.
According to the Economic Developer/Mayor; Scott Jackson there are currently there are four new businesses coming or newly opened to Main St. being Sweet Obsessions, Randy’s Automotvie, CB’s Discounts and a tackle shop in the former Jones Building.
The tentative date for the PRIDE Spring clean up is the 1st week of April. Specific dates to follow.
Due to loss during the flood, the LC Clerk’s office is in need of new voting machines. The Fiscal Court committed to $31,000 of that $51,083.
As reported by the tourism committee, they have recently participated in two boat shows, one being in Pikeville and the other Corbin. In partnership with KY Wildlands, the waterfall at Bald Rock Rd is now mapped. The annual museum’s fish fry will be held April 1st, at the Shriner’s building. They are in the process of scheduling a boat paddle and a wildflower hike.
For this year, the LC Sheriff under estimated and collected over $20,000 more taxes which are now labeled as excess fees. The sheriff wishes to use to $20k for the following two mobile computers and bullet proof vests and carriers. It was also noted that the LC Court has received a check from LC Clerk’s office in the amount of $51,083 for 2021 excess fees.
The following are general fund claims of LC Fiscal Court from 03/1/22 to 03/10/22 (not all are currently paid): People’s Telecom 278.59, AT&T totaling 3759.59, Appalachian Wireless 1,305.77, Beattyville Waterworks 443.10, Great America Financial Services 117.98, Direct TV 51.99, WEX Bank 3,549.27, Am. Red Cross 500.00, Advance Auto 199.74, Carrier Corp 1,194.00, City of Beattyville 833.33, Dollar General 121.90, East KY Electrical Inspections 175.00, Estill Animal Shelter 1,200.00, David Jewell Jewell Graphics DBA 50.00, John Wayne Pest Control 85.00, Kaco Unemployment Insurance 2,000.00, KY Treasurer Auditor 21,455.25, KY Coroner Assoc totaling 225.00, KY Treasurer KY Public Pensions Author 107.80, KY River Distilled Health Dept 167.00, Kim Noe LC Clerk totaling 178.14, Lee Co Building Supply 164.28, Minter Vet 430.00, Office Depot 323.45, Three Forks Jail 952.00, Tritech Software Service 1,011.57, Radio Communication Systems Inc 440.50, Tammy Howard Attorney 1,500.00, Tech2000 Inc 628.00, Save A lot 44.73, Uline Accounts Receivable 549.57, The Wells Group LLC 642.00, Grassy Auto Parts 87.00, Intermountain Publishing Co (Beattyville Enterprise) 494.00, Begley Auto Parts 356.52, 1st Nat. Bank Omaha 324.14, Gall’s Tactical Gear 109.44, Gary King Wrecker 200.00, Rod’s Auto 1,152.55, Juniper Health 260.00, The Lusk Group 94,654.50, Amazon Business 475.73. Total 152, 478.90.
The following are Road Fund Claims for 3/1/22 to 3/10/22. John Deere Financing 729.36/1,514.34/1,595.89, US Bank KY Pooled Checks 719.54, Mudcat Construction 63,731.88, Beatty Waterworks 170.54, 1st Nat Bank Omaha 2,179.43, WEX Bank 2,776.79, Powerplan 1,486.78, AT&T 40.00, Advance Auto 794.54, Congleton Bros 368.63, Dollar General 98.75, KACO Unemployment Insurance 2,713.00, Lee Co Building Supply 2,410.99, Office Depot 335.97, Begley Auto Parts 744.78, Joseph Supplies 199.90, KY Utilities 268.53, KY Petroleum 3,983.54, Mann Chevrolet 420.00, Meade Equipment 966.89, David Ross 110.00, Cintas Corp 568.08, B&J Supply Inc (Petroleum Oil Co) 185.38, Wilson Equipment 201.84/445.76. Total 89,761.13.
The following are Jail Fund Claims 3/1/22-3/10/22: Bruce Herald 1,000.00, WEX Bank 141.71, LC Ambulance Fund 394.00, KY River Med Center 1,030.86, Gateway Children’s Services 1,387.50, Omnicare 1,869.95, Three Forks Reg. Jail 18,325.00, Gall’s Tactical Gear 90.92. Total 24,239.94.
The following are ambulance fund claims 3/1/22-3/10/22: 1st Nat Bank Omaha 657.55, WEX Bank 1,029.05, KY Treasurer Excise Tax Section 1,831.00, Advance Auto 80.00, Congleton Bros 28.89, KACO Unemployment 2,500.00, Begley Auto Parts 297.04, Boundtree Med LLC 616.39, Gall’s Tactical 112.28, KY Petroleum 967.42, Medline 343.08, American Welding & Gas Inc 847.70, Amazon Business 631.09. Total 12,879.86.
The Following are solid waste claims 3/1/22-3/10/22. US Bank KY Pooled Checks 5,022.43, Beatty Waterworks 30.16/999.00, WEX Bank 1,871.72, KACO Unemployment 1,871.72, Rumpke 90.00/3,722.51, SMS Tire Processing 1,215.00, KY Petroleum 3,263.64, Cintas Corp 255.03. Total16,950.35.
