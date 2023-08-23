The LC Fiscal Court held a Special Session on Monday, August 21st, 2023 at 2pm to discuss the following:
1. Approve the Appointment of Jonathan Shuler, Everett Marshall and Charlie Sawyer to Reapportionment Board
2. Open sealed bids for 100 hp FWA tractor with 22’ rear cradle boom with a 50 hp rotary cutter
3. Approve application for loan with Kaco to purchase tractor
4. Approve transfer from PRN status to Full time hire for Amanda Wilson effective 8/17/2023 @ current rate of pay $12.50 – no probation – eligible for all benefits
5. Approve the hiring of Trevor Kincaid Solid Waste CDL Driver @ 15.00 hourly wage effective 8/21/2023 (3 - months probation)
6. Approve the hiring of Michael Schoonover Solid Waste laborer @ 13.00 hourly wage effective 8/21/2023 – (3 - months probation)
7. Approve to trade the Lee County Road Department
vehicle a 2022 GMC Sierra to a 2023 Chevy Silverado Truck and $13,800.00
Questions can be answered by calling the LC Judge Exec. Office at 606.464.4100.
