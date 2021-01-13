Every year the KRADD agency collects personal care items for nursing home residents, personal care home residents, and home care clients. These items are distributed during the month of December. In order to avoid the holiday rush, we have created our “12 Months of Giving” campaign. Each month we will be requesting donations of specific items. For the month of January our donation request will be toothbrushes. What better way to start the New Year than with a beautiful smile. Donations can be dropped off at the Lee County Senior Citizens Center. Thank you for your support for our senior population.
