On April 19th thru 22nd Lee County Area Technology Center Students participated at the Kentucky  Skills USA Conference in Louisville ,Ky. The welding program participated in 2 out of  3 contest  Welding 1 , Welding , but didn’t compete in Welding Fabrication . Ryan Long was a 1st place winner in Welding 1 competition which is a state only competition he received a 3000 dollar scholarship , welding helmet , and equipment from Lincoln Electric. Logan Fugate was a 1st place winner  in the  Regular Welding competition  he received 6000 dollar scholarship , welding helmets from both Miller ITW welding and Lincoln Electric and other equipment form Lincoln Electric . He will also be receiving a full Scholarship from Tulsa Welding School. After winning at the State Level Logan will compete in the  welding  competition at the National Skills USA Conference in Atlanta , Georgia on June 13th ,2023.

