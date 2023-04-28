On April 19th thru 22nd Lee County Area Technology Center Students participated at the Kentucky Skills USA Conference in Louisville ,Ky. The welding program participated in 2 out of 3 contest Welding 1 , Welding , but didn’t compete in Welding Fabrication . Ryan Long was a 1st place winner in Welding 1 competition which is a state only competition he received a 3000 dollar scholarship , welding helmet , and equipment from Lincoln Electric. Logan Fugate was a 1st place winner in the Regular Welding competition he received 6000 dollar scholarship , welding helmets from both Miller ITW welding and Lincoln Electric and other equipment form Lincoln Electric . He will also be receiving a full Scholarship from Tulsa Welding School. After winning at the State Level Logan will compete in the welding competition at the National Skills USA Conference in Atlanta , Georgia on June 13th ,2023.
LC Tech Students Compete in Louisville Skills Conference
- Submitted by Monty Hill
