PUBLIC RECORD- DOCKET SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Commonwealth vs the following:
·Joshua Tyler Mainous- pretrial conf.
·Bryan Hogan- pretrial con. Theft
·Christopher Thompson- pretrial, assault
·Derrek Stamper-review
·John Bowman- review
·Lynn Lewis Angel- pretrial
·Ryan Lanigan- pretrial, domestic assault, threatening
·Joshua Cockerham- pretrial, DUI, no insurance
·Megan R Johnson- pretrial, fleeing scene of accident, DUI, disregard stop sign, fail to use child restraint in vehicle, permit violations, improper start from parked
·Jessica Miracle- review
·Remington Capps- pretrial, assault
·Nathan M Adams- pretrial, DUI careless driving
·Randall J Ison- pretrial, no insurance
·Tonya Stamper Peters- pretrial, P.I.
·Kristie Gray- preliminary, burglary
·Tyler J Campbell- pretrial, assault
·Judy Thomas- preliminary, theft
·Herman Newton- pretrial
·Melvin South Jr- pretrial, stalking, distribution obscene matter, threatening, harassment
·Jeffrey Terry- pretrial, no insurance
·Travis Smith- arraignment, dating assault
·Douglas B Moore- pretrial, assault
·Michael Caudill- pretrial A.I, drinking in public, indecent exposure, dis conduct
·Brack Newman- preliminary, possession meth
·Dewey Thorpe- pretrial, no insurance
·Byron K Wathon- review
·Tyler Stegeman- show cause
·Brooklyn Simons- show cause
·Brett Abercrombie- show cause
·Sabrina Johnson- show cause
·Emma Mcintosh- show cause
·Stanley Durbin- show cause
·Anna Smith- show cause
·Randy Stamper- show cause
·David Fox- show cause
·Josephine Tutt- show cause
·Arthur Carter- show cause
·Sabrina Olinger- show cause
·Cassandra Sawyer- show cause
·Corina Hall- show cause
