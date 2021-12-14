We will be hosting open gyms for ages 5-13 consisting of one hour coaching/instructional drills and scrimmage games free of cost. Based on interest and participation in the free open gyms, basketball leagues will start back. Check back on the Lee County Youth Sports Facebook page and in the Beattyville Enterprise for upcoming open gym schedules prior to January. For questions please message the LCYS Facebook page. Note: 5-8 yrs will have gym on separate nights from 9-13 group. Parents must complete a waiver before their child can attend. Covid guidelines will be followed.
