It is an honor to present the 2020 LCE 5th Grade Graduates. You make us all very proud!!!!!
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Public testing for coronavirus to be offered
- NO New Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County
- Seventh Death from COVID-19 Reported for Jackson County
- One New Confirmed Case in Jackson County (Total Cases = 58 as of 04/27/2020)
- Sixth COVID-19 Related Death reported in Jackson County: 57 total confirmed cases (04/25/2020)
- Good reporting is never free
- The Polio Pandemic Part I: First Half of the 20th Century
- Governor Beshear, Secretary Adams Issue Statements on June Election Procedures
- KCEOC Head Start to remain closed through end of school year
- Fifth Death from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County
- Two Lee County Students Selected for The Center for Rural Development’s Youth Programs
- LCE 5th Grade Graduates
- Ruth Napier
- Courthouse Comments - April 22, 2020
- McGrath Provides $3,000 to Helping Hands to Support ‘Grandmothers Helping Grandmothers’ in Beattyville
- Lee Countians Cruising’ in Support of Staying Home
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Gov. Beshear: Phase 1 Health Care Services Will Begin Reopening Monday
- Honoring the Lee County High School Class of 2020
- Waterloo
