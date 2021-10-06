On September 30th, Lee County Elementary Students gave bus driver Wendell Brandenburg a send- off as he arrived in the parking lot that evening for the last time. Brandenburg began driving for LC School District in 1993. He is also a 1983 graduate of LC High with a degree from LC Vocational in the auto mechanics program. Brandenburg also worked everyday after school for 3 hours at the vocational school. We wish Wendell the best of his retirement!
