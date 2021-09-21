With the recent passings of LCE employees Heather Pence Antle and Bill Bailey, Lee County Elementary has suffered a third loss of guidance counselor Rhonda Estes who lost her battle with Covid this past Monday at 56 years of age. Rhonda was apart of the Lee County School system for over thirty one years and will be missed greatly.
To plant a tree in memory of LCE & Community Loss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
