As most of you know, Lee County Elementary has lost three very special people to COVID this school year. We miss them dearly, and we want to keep their memories alive. To do this, we plan to start the LCE Staff Heroes Scholarship.
This will be an annual scholarship that will reward two deserving seniors. We plan to give a scholarship to a senior entering the field of education and a scholarship to a senior entering a technical/trade school. We do not know the exact amount of the scholarships at this time but hopefully, they will each be at least $1,000.
To begin the support of this endeavor, the staff at Lee County Elementary plan to hold a kick-off. This kick-off will be a barbeque pulled pork dinner drive-through on March 18th from 4:30-6:30.
The dinner will include the following: pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert, slaw, drink
The cost of the boxed dinner will be $8 for an adult meal (large sandwich, chips, slaw, dessert, and choice of drink) and $5 for a kid meal (small sandwich, chips, small dessert, and water)
PLEASE mark your calendar and come support our scholarship fund. Come help us honor the memory of three very special people: Heather Antle, Bill Bailey, and Rhonda Estes.
