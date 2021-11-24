LCE Kindergarteners Tell How to Cook a Turkey

From the class of Mrs. Wilder & Mrs. Howard:
Michael – First, kill the turkey. Next, cook it. Last, put it in the oven.
Kolson – First, kill the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Last, eat it.
Cameron – First, kill the turkey. Next, put it in a pan. Last, put it in the oven for 60 hours.
Mackenzie – First, kill the turkey. Next, put it in the oven for 70 minutes. Last, eat the turkey.
Dani T. – First, buy the turkey. Next, cook in the oven for 60 minutes. Last, eat it.
Brennan – First, kill the turkey. Next, cook the turkey for 70 minutes. Last, we eat it.
Abagail – First, I am going to buy a turkey. Next, Cook the turkey for 9 minutes. Last, we are going to eat it at night.
Corey – First, we buy a turkey. Next, we cook it 50 hours. Last, we eat it.
Max – First, we buy a turkey. Next, cook it for 50 minutes. Last, eat the turkey.
Gracey – First, shoot a turkey. Next, cook it for 40 hours. Last, eat the turkey.
Danni P. – First, mom buys the turkey. Next, mom cooks the turkey for 6 minutes. Last, we eat it.
Clay – First, buy a turkey. Next, we cook the turkey for 7 minutes. Last, we eat it.
Serenity – First, buy it at the store. Next, cook it in the oven for 60 minutes. Last, we eat it with my family.
Grayson – First, kill the turkey. Next, throw it in the oven. Last, eat it with my hands.
Elaina – First, buy the turkey. Next, bake it in the oven. Last, eat it.
Colton – First, kill the turkey. Next, cook it for 40 minutes. Last, eat it.
Gwen – First, buy a turkey. Next, bake it in the oven. Last, eat it.
Madison – First, kill the turkey. Next, cook it in the stove for 60 minutes. Last, eat it.
Kardinal – First, kill the turkey. Next, put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Last, we eat it.
From the class of Mrs. Duncil:
Jocelyn McIntosh First skin it. Next cook it in the oven. Last eat it.
Jaysa Drake First shoot it. Next wash it. Last, cook it in the oven.
Kaleb Slone First kill it. Next peel it. Last, cook it in the oven.
Aubree Mays First buy it at the store. Next cut it up. Last cook it in the oven.
Kindal Williams First give it a bath. Next dry it. Last cook it in the oven.
James Cole First shoot the bird. Next take out the eyes. Last, cook it and eat it.
Kyra Fox First shoot the turkey. Next skin it off. Last take its feathers off.
Colton Webb First shoot the turkey. Next skin it. Last cook it.
Kyson Smith First shoot it. Next cook it. Last cut it.
McKinley Pelfrey First buy it at the store. Next cook it in the oven. Last cut it up and eat it.
Mattie Coleman First skin it. Next give it a bath. Last bake it.
Caleb Turner First shoot the turkey. Next skin the turkey. Last cook the turkey.
Quinn Herald First get it out of the box. Next take its parts off. Last bake it.
Aiden Elkins First shoot the turkey. Next skin it and cut its head off. Last bake.
Willis Boggs First go to the store to by turkey. Next wash it. Last cook it in the oven.
Silas Horn First shoot the turkey. Next bake it. Last eat it.
Madison Lennon First buy it at the store. Next cook in the microwave. Last eat it.
Jax Newton First buy at the store. Next put it in the microwave. Last eat it.
Peyton Price First buy it at the store. Next skin it. Last eat it.
Logan Maul First cut its legs off. Next put it in the microwave. Last eat it.
Emery Mays First cut it. Next put it in the microwave. Last eat it.
Lucas Mays First buy the turkey. Next shoot the turkey. Last eat it.
From the class of
Mrs. K
Dylan I would hunt a big, fat turkey. Then put it in the oven and cook it 700 minutes.
Kayson I would go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Cook it and then I will eat it.
Chase I would go buy a turkey and cook it in the oven. Then I will eat it with my friends.
Jameria I will get a turkey in the woods. I will cook it in the campfire then eat it.
Jaydin I will get a turkey in the wild. I will cook it in the fryer. I will cut off the legs then eat it.
Brinley I will go get a turkey at the Dollar Store. Put it in the stove and bake it for 5 minutes.
Hunter I would go hunt it. Then fry it up and eat it!
Natalie I will go buy a turkey at the store. I would put it in a pan and cook the turkey for 5 hours.
Xavier I will go to the store and buy one already cooked. Take it home and eat it!
Gabriella I would buy a frozen turkey at Sav-A-Lot. Then take it home and put it in the oven. Cook it for 4 minutes and eat it all up.
Bentlee I will go buy a turkey at the Dollar Store. Cook it in the oven and eat it with Logan.
Lucy I will buy a big turkey for my family. I will cook it in the oven for 40 minutes. We will all eat it for Thanksgiving.
Audrey I will hunt for a turkey. Then cook it in the oven. Put salt on him and eat it.
Colton I will hunt for a turkey, bake it and then eat it with my family.
Waylon Hunt it. Clean it. Cook it and eat it with Mama and Papaw.
Jaelin I would get one at the grocery store. Cook in in the oven for 45 minutes. Wait for it to cool off and then eat it.
Addison I would get one from the grocery store. Cook it in the stove. Cut it and eat it!
From the class of Mrs. Howell
-Robert Allen: “First you don’t cook them, you pet them! Because they are really good!”
-Eli Brewer: “You have to get a turkey. Then you have to cook it in the microwave for 100 minutes, maybe- and that’s how you cook turkeys!”
-Bryson Chambers: “First go to the dollar store and buy turkey. Then put the whole thing in the oven for 50 hours and put sauce on it. Last eat it!”
-Lucas Caudill: “First we find a turkey somewhere they like to go, that’s a secret, I can’t tell you. Then we take it back to your home and cook it in the stove for 14 minutes. Then you get it out of the stove, and if it’s hot, you eat it all.”
-Jasmine Caudill: “First buy a turkey from the grocery store. Then go home and put it in a pan. Then put it in the stove. After that you cook it. When it’s done, put it on a plate and eat it. That’s it!”
-Addyson Combs: “First go to the grocery store and buy a turkey. Then go home and cook it in the oven for like 5 minutes. Last eat it!”
-Kaden Collins: “First buy a turkey. Then we put it in the oven, put some kind of sauce on it. Then we eat it!”
-Lauryn Harrison: “First we peel the turkey, then go home and put it in the oven. Then bake it for 24 minutes, take it out of the oven and put some pepper on it because I like pepper on my turkey. Then put some salt on it because salt is more better on it. Then eat it!”
-Madison Jewell: “First you have to buy a turkey from the turkey store. Then you must go to your house and put him in maybe a pan. Next you have to cook him in the oven for 10 minutes, the timer will land on the number. Then take him out and eat him. I love hamburgers!”
-Addison Lutes: “First put the turkey in a pan and start the timer. Then put it in the oven for 70 minutes. When it is done, take it out on a plate and let it cool down.”
-Dylan Mays: “You find a turkey in the hills. Cook it in the stove for 5 hours. Then you eat it!”
-Sutton Newlin: “First we buy the turkey from the store and get it out of the bag. Then put it in the oven and cook it for 12 minutes. Now it’s ready!”
-Trenton Teasley: “First buy a turkey from the grocery store, then go home and put it in the oven for 30 hours. Then get your plates out when it’s done, then cut it up and eat it.”
-Tucker Tillett: “First you have to find a turkey in the wild, and when you get it, you cut it. Then put him in the pan and deep fry him in the oven for like 40 minutes or something. Then take him out of the oven and eat him with other people!”
-Sarah Turner- “First you find a turkey at the store, then you put it in a bag and in the cart and in the back of your car and take it home. Then you cook it at home in your stove for 7 minutes. Then take it out and eat it!”
-Gavin Underwood: “First get a turkey from the store. Next put it in a pan and put it in the oven. Then get it out. Last we eat it with spoons and forks.”
