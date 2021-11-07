LCE Student Wins Extension Service Pet Photo Contest

     Colt William Logsdon, son of Jessica Butler of Beattyville and Harvey Logsdon of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, grandson of Steve and Cathy Butler, and Great-Grandson of Betty Crabtree of Beattyville. He is also the grandson of Faye Logsdon of Berea.

     Colt William, a 3rd grader at Lee County Elementary, submitted a photo of his cat, Gracie Girl, to the Lee County Extension Service Pet Photo Contest and his cat won as “Prettiest Cat in Lee County”. 

  Congrats Colt William & Gracie Girl! 

Recommended for you