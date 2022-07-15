Register your incoming LCE kindergartener for this year’s KinderCamp to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition for both you and your child. This event will be held July 25-27 and will consist of hands-on learning while guiding your new kindergartener to a love of learning and appreciation for school. Students who attend all three days will bring home free books and supplies at the end of camp. Students will also be able to meet and interact with all the Kindergarten teachers and staff. Camp for each day will begin at 8:30am and end at 12:30 noon.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the participating children. All children must be registered for kindergarten at Lee Co. Board of Ed. prior to attending camp. This is only for Lee County students!
