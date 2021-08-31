LCEM Director Introduces New Ambulance

Lee County EMS would like to thank the Lee County Fiscal Court. Magistrates Ronnie P Begley, Dean Noe, Dennis Pelfrey, and Harvey Pelfrey along with Judge Executive Chuck Caudill, Angie Williams, Pam Barrett and Pearl Spencer for their continued support of Lee County EMS and their commitment to quality pre hospital care for the Citizens of Lee County.
Lee County EMS was able to purchase a “new to us” used Type I Ambulance at a huge savings to the tax payers in comparison to a new truck. This 2012 Ford F 450 with 58000 miles will serve as our front out Advance Life Support Truck. This truck on the road cost tax payers $64,000 vs the same truck new quoted at $155,000.00. This in addition to the new heart monitors and power cots will assure the best equipment is there for our citizens when the need arises.
This truck is replacing an aging Sprinter Ambulance that will be sold in the fall at auction to recover some of the cost of the new truck LCEMS also added the Lee County Schools logo to EC4 in support of Lee County students, Extra Curricular and Athletic Programs. Thanks Again Lee County Fiscal Court for support of LCEMS Moto “Community Centered, Patient Focused”
