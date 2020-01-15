The Lee County High School archery team held their 10th Annual Bobcat Shootout Saturday Jan. 11th with over 300 archers competing throughout the day. Lee County placed third in the high school division. The Lee County archery team would like to thank all the other teams that competed, lane sponsors, those who donated money and concession goods, parents and friends, Chuck Caudill for doing the announcing, Kevin Franklin, Tony Barrett, and the Lee Co. school system for allowing us to use the facilities for this tournament.
The Lee Co. Archery seniors in the photo above are Zachary Ackerman, Katie Bowman, Madison Begley, Kelli Helton, and James Watterson. I would like to thank Kevin Franklin for putting together the senior video and Tony Barrett for announcing the seniors accomplishments during their high school years. Great job.
Photos/Info: Jeff Perdue
