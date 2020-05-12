The senior class of 2020 missed out on many milestones that every senior has a chance to experience: prom, senior trip, and most importantly graduation. Past graduates got to line up, enter the gym while “Pomp and Circumstance” was played by Lee County High School Band, listen to the speeches from the Valedictorian and Salutatorian full of memories and hope for the future, and hear the cheers of their family while they cross the stage. This year due to Covid-19 Pandemic graduation looked very different.
Lee County School District with approval from the Health Department and the Board of Educations was able to provide Lee County Graduates with the opportunity to cross the same stage that alumni have in the past to the cheers of family, receive their diploma, and get pictures in full cap and gown with their loved ones. Following Health Department and social distancing guide lines graduates were able to invite up to ten family members who were spaced throughout the gym. Graduates and family heard the graduate’s name called over the speakers in the gym, cross the stage to the table with the diplomas to pick up, and descend the stairs as Lee County Alumni. Even though a hand shake or hug could not be given the sentiment and pride from the staff through each procession was still felt.
In order for the senior class to see all graduates in traditional procession Kevin Franklin and Chris Noe have worked together to produce a video of the graduation that will be shown at Happy Top like a drive in theater Friday night May 15, 2020-weather permitting. The video is not open to the public.
The video will begin with Assistant Principal Phillip Angel welcoming guests. The ceremony will open with “Pomp and Circumstance” played by Michelle Estes, and Madison Lisanne Begley will present the opening. Kathryn Grace Bowman will give the salutatorian address, and Lauren Alexandra Schott will give the valedictorian addresses. Principal Debra Smith will present the seniors, Guidance Counselor Jamie Stickler will introduce the graduates, and Superintendent Sarah Wasson will award the diplomas. James Matthew Watterson will present the closing.
Lauren Alexandra Schott is the daughter of Terry Maffet and David Schott. She is Senior Class secretary, president of FFA, and a member of BETA Club and HOSA. She is also a member of the tennis team. Alex is a 2019 Governor’s Scholar. Alex plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall and major in psychology. Alex has maintained a 98.033 numeric grade point average throughout her four years of high school.
Lauren Alexandra Schott will receive the Drew Smith Valedictorian Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of Luther and Rosemary Smith in memory of their son Drew Smith.
Kathryn Grace Bowman is the eighteen year old daughter of Samantha Bowman. Katie is the Senior class president, a member of the Academic Team, BETA Club, and HOSA. She has also been a member of the Archery Team, Tennis Team, and Volleyball Team. Katie is a 2019 Governor’s Scholar. Katie plan to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall and major in Human Health Science and then go on to Medical School. It is Katie’s dream to further her education so that she can server her community in the future. Katie has maintained a 97.133 numeric grade point average throughout her four years of high school.
Kathryn Grace Bowman will receive the Jeremiah Smith Salutatorian Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of Luther and Rosemary Smith in memory of their son Jeremiah Smith.
Emily Reed and Jeffery Hobbs have been selected by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2020 Citizenship Award winners. Both students have been role models in their service to the community. Such attributes as honesty, integrity, willingness to help others, and a desire to be successful are displayed by each of these students.
Brooklyn Brandenburg and Adam Faulkner have been selected by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2020 “I Dare You” Award winners. This award is given each year to the boy and girl who have persevered against difficult circumstances to succeed in high school and have the potential to succeed in the future.
This year five students received the Bobcat Academic Award for receiving a 95% overall average or higher for their four years of high school. Each student received a certificate and medallion from the Beattyville Women’s Club. Students who received the Bobcat Academic Award are Madison Begley, Katie Bowman, Emily Reed, Alex Schott, and James Watterson.
The seniors that ranked the top ten in their graduating class are Alex Schott, Katie Bowman, Madison Begley, James Watterson, Emily Reed, Dylan Abney, Makisha Botner, Jeffery Hobbs, Elliot Cox, and Jonathan Bray.
Another accomplishment for the graduating class of 2020 is that twenty-two seniors will graduate Academic and Career Ready. To become Academic and Career Ready students must meet the English or Reading benchmark on the ACT, meet the Math benchmark on the ACT, and receive an Industry Certificate or pass the KOSA. Students who obtain Academic and Career Readiness have worked extremely hard in their vocational and academic classes. The following students will graduate Academic and Career Ready: Madison Begley, Makisha Botner, Katie Bowman, Brooklyn Brandenburg,, Hana Brandenburg, Jonathan Bray, Gavin Caudill, Brooklyn Chaney, Elliott Cox, Kelli Helton, Jeffrey Hobbs, Steve Johnson, Corey Little, Brandon McIntosh, Caitlyn Noble, Emily Reed, Alex Schott, Markel Thompson, Thomas Tipton, Dalton Wagner, James Watterson, and Walker White
Congratulations to all the seniors. You should be proud of your accomplishments.
