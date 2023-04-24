Chris Noe of Lee County Middle High School, was recently awarded a 2023 Keizai Koho Center Teacher Fellowship to travel and study in Japan this summer. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn about the Japanese economy, various businesses, and contemporary Japanese society, as well as participate in roundtable discussions with educators and
business leaders during an eight-day stay in Japan. Highlights of the fellowship include visits to Japanese schools, major companies, and industrial facilities. In addition, home stay and sightseeing excursions are planned to allow the fellows to learn about Japanese culture and society. The Keizai Koho Center (KKC) is an independent, nonprofit organization affiliated with Keidanren (Japan Business Federation). Established in 1978, Keizai Koho Center has served as a platform for the Japanese business community to interact with key stakeholders inside and outside of Japan. Mr. Noe is Lee County Middle High’s Social Studies teacher as well as Academic Team Coach.
