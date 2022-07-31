On Friday, the Lee County “Pride of the Mountains” Marching Band concluded this years band camp, that twenty seven students participated in. The band spent the majority of the camp practicing the four songs for their fall show, marching fundamentals and conditioning.
Also on Friday, SFC Thorpe visited with the marching band and instructed the students on basic marching skills while providing lunch for the students and staff.
