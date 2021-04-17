LCMS Releases Releases Grading Term 3 Honor Roll

Submitted by Amy Johnson. Congratulations, to the following middle school students for being on the Honor Roll at LCMHS! Grading Term 3: 1/13/21-3/23/21:
8th Grade All A- Allyson Bowling, Preslee Cundiff, Jesse Drake. A/B- Kaison Phillips
7th Grade All A- Joseph Brownfield, Destiny Miller. A/B- Lexie Fox, Mark Moore, Jocelynn Peck, Lauren Peters, Macy Smith, Cole Wilder.
6th Grade All A- Billi Brandenburg, Riley Hall, Jake Jewell, Natalie Price. A/B- Olivia Flinchum, Clarissa Moore, Cali Smith, Brooklyn Snowden, Maverick Sullender, Christopher Thompson, Madelyn Watts.
