On May 16th, 1940, America was still recovering from the ravages of the Great Depression. With World War II looming on the horizon, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the members of Congress, with the following words: “These are ominous days. No defense is so strong that it requires no further strengthening, no attack so unlikely or impossible that it may be ignored. Let us examine, without self- deception, the dangers that confront us, let us measure our defense without self-delusion. Our security is not a matter of weapons alone. The arm that wields them must be strong, the eye that guides them clear, and the will that directs them indomitable.”
At a time when the world was being torn apart and facing a maniacal Adolf Hitler, hell bent on global domination, we were blessed to have Franklin D. Roosevelt as President. A man although crippled by Polio, confined to a wheel chair and only able to stand with the help of steel braces on his legs, he nevertheless had an iron will, unshakable determination, and the heart of a lion. A leader unafraid of being honest with the American people and the courage to say, “The only thing we have to fear...is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Believe it or not, at the beginning of War World II, the U.S. had only 12th largest Army in the world, and we were still using horses to pull artillery wagons. Our military arsenals were dangerously low on inventory with 32 tanks, 54 bombers and 15 battleships! But with oratory skills that rivaled Abraham Lincoln, wisdom and visionary leadership, President Roosevelt truthfully told the American people that all must sacrifice, rations were put on food commodities including meat and sugar, gasoline was also rationed. People planted Victory Gardens, held scrap metal drives, bought War Bonds and as almost every able bodied man marched off to war, women held down the Home Front, bravely struggling to keep families together and more than 8 million went to work in the factories, all to support the war effort. They don’t call this the Greatest Generation for nothing folks.
President Roosevelt then turned to the Titans of American Manufacturing to formulate a plan that even the experts said could never be done. Bill Knudson was, at that time, the head of General Motors. He was put in charge of the new Automotive Council for War Production. When the War Department asked K.T. Keller, President of Chrysler if they could build tanks, he immediately said yes, he then asked what does a tank look like! Chrysler went on to make more tanks than Germany built during the entire war. Packard Automotive built the 12-cylinder Rolls Royce Merlin engine for the Spitfire and the P51 Mustang fighter planes. Henry Ford constructed the 4.5 million square foot Willow Run Plant, that was soon producing the B-24 Liberator long range bomber. Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the American factory worker assembled a B-24 every 63 minutes. The Chase Brass & Copper Company made 50 million mortar-shells and more than a billion small caliber bullets. Mattatuck Manufacturing went from making upholstery nails to producing 3 million cartridge clips for the Springfield rifle every week. Again, they don’t call this the Greatest Generation for nothing folks!
America is once more in a state of crisis, facing an enemy that demands great leadership, instead we have the incompetence of Donald Trump, who is overwhelmed by a shortage of cotton swaps and face masks. A man that makes early morning idiotic tweets blaming the do nothing Democrats, who tells the Nations governors, they need to do more and get their own medical supplies, he even went so far as to accuse health care workers of throwing away face masks, wondering why they just can’t be reused instead! Why, Mr. President, for the same reason they don’t recommend reusing a condom. When it comes to courage, Donald Trump is a coward, when it comes to honesty, Donald Trump is a liar, and when it comes to integrity, Donald Trump is a con-man.
President Roosevelt knew the enormity of the task that our Nation was facing, and when he asked, “Can we do this?”, Bill Knudson replied, “In America we can do anything, if we do it together.” That’s leadership. As for me, I am putting my faith in God and the ingenuity and hard work of the American people.
