Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) participated in the Leading Ladies Conference last Friday. This conference was in collaboration among Big Sandy Community and Technical College, University of Pikeville and HCTC. The goal of Friday's conference was to connect, educate and empower women. Those who attended discussed the challenges and opportunities facing women in leadership and learned skills to strengthen their voices as women in business and industry. HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon was a panelist on the Expert Leadership Panel. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was the keynote speaker. Big Sandy Community and Technical College hosted the conference on its Prestonsburg Campus.
