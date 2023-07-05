7/5/23

Kimberly

Hughes

vs

Three

Forks

Regional

Jail

Robyn

Haynes

vs

Michael

H

Smith

Kevin

Wayne

Mcintosh

vs

Rebecca

Mcintosh

Roy

Johnson

vs

Stephanie

Johnson

Michael

Fugate

vs

Daniel

Akers

Deutsche

Banks

vs

Vickie

Charles

Lakeview

Loan

Service

vs

David

Frye

Leonel

Martinez

vs

Mitchell

Brandenburg

Cheyanne

Noe

vs

Christopher

Noe

Jon

Simpkins

vs

Jennifer

Simpkins

Christian

Vonroenn

vs

Daniel

Akers

Eric

Ison

vs

Deanna

Noble

Joshua

Griffin

vs

Deanna

Noble

Commonwealth

vs

the

following;

Ricky

Helton-

pre

trial

conference,

Todd

Davidson-

pre

trial

conference,

Chris

Rogers-

pre

trial

conference,

Diana

Fox-

pre

trial

conference;

reckless

homicide,

Ricky

Mcintosh-

pre

trial

conference;

obscuring

identity

of

machine,

possession

stolen

items,

Woodrow

Tibbs-

pre

trial

conference;

trafficking

meth,

Herman

Chambers-

pre

trial

conference;

possess

meth,

James

Sawyer-

pre

trial

conference;

trafficking

meth,

Jeffrey

Hacker-

arraignment;

DUI,

possess

drugs.

Melissa

Yunt-

arraignment,

Bryan

Hogan-

arraignment,

Travis

Phillips-

arraignment,

Eric

Powell-

arraignment,

Ernie

Shelton-

arraignment,

Donnie

Frost-

arraignment,

Shanna

Newton-

arraignment.

7/6/23

Mariah

Nicole

Bledsoe

vs

Anthony

Charles

Thacker

Malia

Collins

vs

David

Jordan

Lutes

Michelle

Wilson

vs

Jason

Dunaway

Recommended for you