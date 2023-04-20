4/18/23 Commonwealth vs the following:
William G Johnson, William Moore, Kim Robinson, Mary Bryant, Dailey McGuire, Kyle E Rose, Curtis Cole, Curtis Phillips Jr, Kimberly Shelton, Tina Wethington, Karla Turner, William Moore, Micah Riley, John Barrett, Ricky Burns, Carl Percy, Charles Ingram, Connie Roberts, Josh Abner, Scotty Horn, Amanda Mcintosh, James R Collins.
Miranda Danielle Roch vs Rusty Riddel, Anitha Faye Stamper vs Timothy W Stamper.
Estate of Neal Ray Moore
4/21/23 Commonwealth vs the following:
Robert Barbaric, Jamie Riddell, George T Harrison, Joseph Lee Lennon, Brandon S Webb, Amy N Crase, James N Brown, Edward McDaniel, Brad King, Billy Johnson, Crystal Stone, Destiny Downs, Carl Smith, Rachel Crouch, Tim Shuler, Jennifer Farthing, Adam Phillips, Kenobi Willis, Melvin South, Justin Bowling, James B Benson, Todd Davidson, Ricky Helton, Edward McDaniel, Becky Todd Long, Jarrod Bowling, Chris Thacker, James Angel, Dailey McGuire, Jesse Marshall, Brandon Webb,
Walker Burl Tyra vs Kylee E Mcintosh.
