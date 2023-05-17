5/16/23
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Heather
Stamper,
Theresa
Smallwood,
Kimberly
Shelton,
Patricia
Little,
William
Moore,
Micah
Riley,
Sabrina
Johnson,
Thomas
L
Caudill,
Adrienne
Debord,
Caleb
H
Begley,
James
Griffit.
Estate
of
John
Ed
Creech
5/19/23
The
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Cindy
Allen,
Robert
Barbaric,
Wendell
A
Turner,
George
Harrison,
Amy
N
Case,
Edward
McDaniel,
Levontay
Townes,
Bradley
King,
Billy
Johnson,
Crystal
Slone,
Destiny
Downs,
Craig
Johnson,
Roland
Roberts,
Kendell
Towns,
Jennifer
Farthing,
Melvin
Newton,
Steven
Thompson,
William
Kehler,
Kenobi
Willis,
Melvin
South,
Michael
Edwards,
Blaine
Williams,
Ricky
Hobbs,
Justin
Bowling,
Todd
Davidson,
Ricky
Helton,
Edward
McDaniel,
Becky
Todd
Long,
Jarrod
Bowling,
James
Angel,
Chris
Rogers,
Jesse
Marshall,
Josh
Abner,
Kelsey
Barnard,
Diana
Fox,
Ricky
McIntosh,
Woodrow
Tibbs,
Herman
Chambers,
Kyle
Taulbee.
Walker
Burl
Tyra
vs
Kylee
E
Mcintosh.
