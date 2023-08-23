8/22/23
Commonwealth vs the following:
Stanley Couch III- show cause
Ricky C Green- other
Jonah A Lainhart- other- theft under $300
Thomas Ross jr- pre trial
Travis Allen- pre trial- assault 4th degree
Billy Reed- arraignment
Melissa Yunt- arraignment- possess meth
Hawey Smith- preliminary- possess meth
Curtis Phillips- preliminary- assault officer
Jessica Evans- preliminary- trafficking meth/heroin/fentanyl
Letty Spencer- preliminary- trafficking meth
Timothy Shuler- preliminary- possess meth
Alonte Roberson- preliminary- trafficking meth/fentanyl/heroin
Steven Mcintosh- preliminary- trafficking meth/fentanyl/heroin
Curtis Cole- preliminary- trafficking meth/fentanyl/heroin
Donnie Caudill- pre trial
Bonny M Spencer vs Dodge Hensley- motion hr
Christopher Ratliff vs Ted D Hundley & Rachel Leann Ratliff- domestic
Alexandra N Anderson vs Eric G Powell- other
Casey M Davis vs Marshall L Carroll- domestic
Estates of: John E Creech, Janice K Brandenburg
