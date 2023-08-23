8/22/23

Commonwealth vs the following: 

Stanley Couch III- show cause

Ricky C Green- other

Jonah A Lainhart- other- theft under $300

Thomas Ross jr- pre trial

Travis Allen- pre trial- assault 4th degree

Billy Reed- arraignment

Melissa Yunt- arraignment- possess meth

Hawey Smith- preliminary- possess meth

Curtis Phillips- preliminary- assault officer

Jessica Evans- preliminary- trafficking meth/heroin/fentanyl

Letty Spencer- preliminary- trafficking meth

Timothy Shuler- preliminary- possess meth

Alonte Roberson- preliminary- trafficking meth/fentanyl/heroin

Steven Mcintosh- preliminary- trafficking meth/fentanyl/heroin

Curtis Cole- preliminary- trafficking meth/fentanyl/heroin

Donnie Caudill- pre trial 

  Bonny M Spencer vs Dodge Hensley- motion hr

  Christopher Ratliff vs Ted D Hundley & Rachel Leann Ratliff- domestic 

  Alexandra N Anderson vs Eric G Powell- other

   Casey M Davis vs Marshall L Carroll- domestic 

Estates of: John E Creech, Janice K Brandenburg

Recommended for you