8/8/23
Commonwealth vs the following:
Richard Burton, Jackie Willoughby, Gary Allen, Greg Tirey, Michael Johnson, Michael Brunden, Mary Mcintosh, Deangel G Napier, Randy Riley, Randall Ison, Andrew Beer,
Joshua Wayne Brandenburg, Bobbi Anderson, John Barrett, Jenna McHatton, James Mcintosh, Irael Ray Osborne, Daniel Mcintosh, Eddie Sword, Robin Riddel, Natasha Smith, Misty Flinchum, William Harvey, Scott Horn, David Abner, Becky Todd Long, James Salyers, Kaley Shackleford,
Pam Thompson,
Derek Collier, Dwight Collins, Ricky Farler, Matthew Perkins, Keegan Meeks, Patrick Casey Davis, Henry Hobbs, Sheena Terry, Brian Haddix, William Harvey, Wendell Goodman, Alex Hibbing, Sherry Fields, David Spehar, Angela Patton, James Matthew Watterson, Cynthia Thorpe, Jeffrey Snowden, Mckayla Mcvey, Shawn Maynard, Tina Svatba, Chad Charles, Armando Lopez, Micah Riley, Dakota Santa, Tony Young, Dwight Collins, McKenzie Slone, David Turner, Tim Arnold, Charles Creech, James Griffit, Kevin Watson, Tryle Tutt, Tracey Watkins, Tammy Rye, Tony Sexton, James Rosner, Freddie Burns, Tony Gibson, James Stamper, Vickie Wilder, James Collins
Estates of: Gloria Thomas, Nancy C Peercy
8/9/2023 Motion Hours:
Specialized Loan Service vs Aurthur Jones III
Vicky A Chambers vs Wolfgang Born
Kim Hughes vs Three Forks Jail
Kevin Mcintosh vs Rebecca Mcintosh
Roy Johnson vs Stephanie Johnson
Derek Collins vs KY National Insurance
Newer LLC/Shellpoint Mortgage vs Tri Kingsbury
Thelma Combs vs Carol lorraine Benz
Michael Fugate vs Daniel Akers
Bonny Spencer vs James Spencer
Lakeview Loans vs Joshua Wayne Brandenburg
Leonel Martinez vs Mitchell Brandenburg
Discover Bank vs Greg Wathen
Cumberland Financial vs Amber Fox
James Spencer vs John Mahaffey
Rico Penix vs Deven Arnold
Carlton Gallman vs Daniel Akers
Brian Young vs Melissa Young
George Mastin vs Lindsay Mastin
Thomas Reynolds vs Daniel Akers
Judy Shackleford vs Kaleigh Shackleford
Erica Caudill vs Andrew Caudill
Maranda Puckett vs Josh Horn
David Johnson vs Taylor Clem
Rebecca Back vs William Back
Daniel Huff vs Savannah Huff
James Barrett vs Ashley Barrett
Commonwealth vs the following:
James N Brown- pre trial
Josh Abner- pre trial
Kelsey Barnard- pre trial
Becky Todd Long- pre trial
Chris Rogers- pre trial
James Sawyer- pre trial
Wendell Goodman- pre trial
