8/8/23

    Commonwealth vs the following:

       Richard Burton, Jackie Willoughby, Gary Allen, Greg Tirey, Michael Johnson, Michael Brunden, Mary Mcintosh, Deangel G Napier, Randy Riley, Randall Ison, Andrew Beer, 

    Joshua Wayne Brandenburg, Bobbi Anderson, John Barrett, Jenna McHatton, James Mcintosh, Irael Ray Osborne, Daniel Mcintosh, Eddie Sword, Robin Riddel, Natasha Smith, Misty Flinchum, William Harvey, Scott Horn, David Abner, Becky Todd Long, James Salyers, Kaley Shackleford,

 Pam Thompson, 

     Derek Collier, Dwight Collins, Ricky Farler, Matthew Perkins, Keegan Meeks, Patrick Casey Davis, Henry Hobbs, Sheena Terry, Brian Haddix, William Harvey, Wendell Goodman, Alex Hibbing, Sherry Fields, David Spehar, Angela Patton, James Matthew Watterson, Cynthia Thorpe, Jeffrey Snowden, Mckayla Mcvey, Shawn Maynard, Tina Svatba, Chad Charles, Armando Lopez, Micah Riley, Dakota Santa, Tony Young, Dwight Collins, McKenzie Slone, David Turner, Tim Arnold, Charles Creech, James Griffit, Kevin Watson, Tryle Tutt, Tracey Watkins, Tammy Rye, Tony Sexton, James Rosner, Freddie Burns, Tony Gibson, James Stamper, Vickie Wilder, James Collins 

    Estates of:  Gloria Thomas, Nancy C Peercy 

   

 8/9/2023 Motion Hours: 

  Specialized Loan Service vs Aurthur Jones III

Vicky A Chambers vs Wolfgang Born

Kim Hughes vs Three Forks Jail

   Kevin Mcintosh vs Rebecca Mcintosh

Roy Johnson vs Stephanie Johnson

   Derek Collins vs KY National Insurance

   Newer LLC/Shellpoint Mortgage vs Tri Kingsbury

   Thelma Combs vs Carol lorraine Benz

    Michael Fugate vs Daniel Akers

Bonny Spencer vs James Spencer

   Lakeview Loans vs Joshua Wayne Brandenburg

   Leonel Martinez vs Mitchell Brandenburg

  Discover Bank vs Greg Wathen

  Cumberland Financial vs Amber Fox

  James Spencer vs John Mahaffey

  Rico Penix vs Deven Arnold

  Carlton Gallman vs Daniel Akers

  Brian Young vs Melissa Young

  George Mastin vs Lindsay Mastin

  Thomas Reynolds vs Daniel Akers

  Judy Shackleford vs Kaleigh Shackleford

  Erica Caudill vs Andrew Caudill

  Maranda Puckett vs Josh Horn

  David Johnson vs Taylor Clem

  Rebecca Back vs William Back

  Daniel Huff vs Savannah Huff

  James Barrett vs Ashley Barrett 

      Commonwealth vs the following:

James N Brown- pre trial

Josh Abner- pre trial

Kelsey Barnard- pre trial

Becky Todd Long- pre trial

Chris Rogers- pre trial

James Sawyer- pre trial

Wendell Goodman- pre trial 

