7/31/23

Commonwealth

vs

James

Angel-

jury

trial

8/1/23

Joshua

Hogan

vs

Autumn

Henrion-

motion

hr,

Ken

Bradley

vs

Adam

Clapp-

other,

Kaila

Godfrey

vs

James

Bryant-

domestic/interpersonal

violence,

George

Stamper

vs

Stanley

Couch

III-

motion

hr.

8/1/23

Cash

Express

vs

the

following:

Brooklyn

Clair,

Steven

Fuson,

Curtiss

Wright,

Heather

Mays,

Hannah

Mcintosh,

Donnie

Frost,

Viola

Thompson,

Donald

Hall,

Joshua

Thomas,

Michelle

Todd,

Kevin

Ingram,

John

Stamper,

Devin

Thomas,

Michael

McDaniel,

William

Noble,

Lisa

Thomas,

Willis

Snowden.

Heights

Finance

vs

Chasity

Sparks

Midland

Credit

vs

Heather

Mays

LVMV

Funding

vs

Christene

Cook

Farmers

Bank

vs

Taylor

Danielle

King

Capital

One

vs

Devin

Thomas

Beatty.

Housing

vs

Latoyia

Rupard

Estates

of

the

following:

Elizabeth

Brandenburg,

Robert

Ray

Thomas,

Jeffrey

A

Oliver,

Philip

Williams,

Dewey

Powell,

Harlan

Brewer,

Phyllis

Gross,

Bobby

Moore,

Ira

Fletcher,

James

R

Townsend,

Claudine

Noe,

Sarah

H

Lewis,

Kenneth

Creech,

Charles

Banks,

Ronnie

E

Brandenburg,

Edward

McDaniel,

Donnie

D

Tutt,

Reva

Crabtree,

Herman

Griffin

jr,

Robert

Smith,

Phyliss

Little,

Connie

Wolfinbarger,

Rondell

Combs,

Evelyn

Cox,

Lillian

Storer.

Commonwealth

vs

the

following;

Mercedes

Gross,

Eric

Powell,

Jamie

Lance,

Jennifer

Brewer,

Malissa

N

Brewer,

James

Andy

Harrison,

Tony

Gibson,

James

Stamper,

Vickie

Wilder,

David

Lutes,

Linda

Abner,

Tabbitha

Shackleford,

Theresa

Bonnet,

Chris

Sawyer,

Sammy

Young,

Justin

Richardson,

Shane

Kidd,

Jamie

Lance,

Thomas

Caudill,

James

Angel,

Roderick

Fields,

Amy

Keith,

Shannon

Deeley,

Jonathan

Davis,

Adam

Childers,

Brad

Morrison,

Amber

McDaniel,

Jamie

Leon

Timothy

Bridgewater,

Morgan

Fraley,

James

L

Bryant,

Tara

Decamp,

Nathan

J

Fein,

Timothy

Gilbert,

Tiffany

Gross,

Mary

Capps,

Michael

Daniel

Combs,

Andrew

K

Stevens,

Tyler

J

Kidd,

Cameron

J

Davidson,

Stanley

Couch

III,

David

Asher

Dean

Taulbee,

Jerrold

Garrison,

April

Moore,

Ernest

Reece.

Recommended for you