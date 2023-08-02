7/31/23
Commonwealth
vs
James
Angel-
jury
trial
8/1/23
Joshua
Hogan
vs
Autumn
Henrion-
motion
hr,
Ken
Bradley
vs
Adam
Clapp-
other,
Kaila
Godfrey
vs
James
Bryant-
domestic/interpersonal
violence,
George
Stamper
vs
Stanley
Couch
III-
motion
hr.
8/1/23
Cash
Express
vs
the
following:
Brooklyn
Clair,
Steven
Fuson,
Curtiss
Wright,
Heather
Mays,
Hannah
Mcintosh,
Donnie
Frost,
Viola
Thompson,
Donald
Hall,
Joshua
Thomas,
Michelle
Todd,
Kevin
Ingram,
John
Stamper,
Devin
Thomas,
Michael
McDaniel,
William
Noble,
Lisa
Thomas,
Willis
Snowden.
Heights
Finance
vs
Chasity
Sparks
Midland
Credit
vs
Heather
Mays
LVMV
Funding
vs
Christene
Cook
Farmers
Bank
vs
Taylor
Danielle
King
Capital
One
vs
Devin
Thomas
Beatty.
Housing
vs
Latoyia
Rupard
Estates
of
the
following:
Elizabeth
Brandenburg,
Robert
Ray
Thomas,
Jeffrey
A
Oliver,
Philip
Williams,
Dewey
Powell,
Harlan
Brewer,
Phyllis
Gross,
Bobby
Moore,
Ira
Fletcher,
James
R
Townsend,
Claudine
Noe,
Sarah
H
Lewis,
Kenneth
Creech,
Charles
Banks,
Ronnie
E
Brandenburg,
Edward
McDaniel,
Donnie
D
Tutt,
Reva
Crabtree,
Herman
Griffin
jr,
Robert
Smith,
Phyliss
Little,
Connie
Wolfinbarger,
Rondell
Combs,
Evelyn
Cox,
Lillian
Storer.
Commonwealth
vs
the
following;
Mercedes
Gross,
Eric
Powell,
Jamie
Lance,
Jennifer
Brewer,
Malissa
N
Brewer,
James
Andy
Harrison,
Tony
Gibson,
James
Stamper,
Vickie
Wilder,
David
Lutes,
Linda
Abner,
Tabbitha
Shackleford,
Theresa
Bonnet,
Chris
Sawyer,
Sammy
Young,
Justin
Richardson,
Shane
Kidd,
Jamie
Lance,
Thomas
Caudill,
James
Angel,
Roderick
Fields,
Amy
Keith,
Shannon
Deeley,
Jonathan
Davis,
Adam
Childers,
Brad
Morrison,
Amber
McDaniel,
Jamie
Leon
Timothy
Bridgewater,
Morgan
Fraley,
James
L
Bryant,
Tara
Decamp,
Nathan
J
Fein,
Timothy
Gilbert,
Tiffany
Gross,
Mary
Capps,
Michael
Daniel
Combs,
Andrew
K
Stevens,
Tyler
J
Kidd,
Cameron
J
Davidson,
Stanley
Couch
III,
David
Asher
Dean
Taulbee,
Jerrold
Garrison,
April
Moore,
Ernest
Reece.
