7/25/23

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Clifton

Hunt-

other

Latoyia

Rupard-

bond

forfeiture

Billy

Joe

Coomer-

review

Chancy

Silcox-

review

Tyler

Hayes-

preliminary;

P.I.,

resist

arrest,

assault

officer,

menacing

Mercedes

Gross-

pre

trial;

DUI

Sammy

R

Young-

arraign;

burglary

Shannon

Napier-

arraign

Elijah

Mallery-

jury

trial;

domestic

assault

Jonathan

Davis-

arraign

Justin

R

Richardson-

preliminary;

escape,

identity

theft

James

Moore-

arraign

Bradley

Morrison-

arraign

Hawey

Smith-

preliminary;

possess

meth

Jordan

Johnson-

pre

trial

Crystal

G

Durbin

vs

Stanley

Durbin

Aleandra

Nicole

Anderson

vs

Eric

G

Powell

7/27/23

Commonwealth

vs

Josh

Cockerham-

status

hearing;

DUI

