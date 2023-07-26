7/25/23
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Clifton
Hunt-
other
Latoyia
Rupard-
bond
forfeiture
Billy
Joe
Coomer-
review
Chancy
Silcox-
review
Tyler
Hayes-
preliminary;
P.I.,
resist
arrest,
assault
officer,
menacing
Mercedes
Gross-
pre
trial;
DUI
Sammy
R
Young-
arraign;
burglary
Shannon
Napier-
arraign
Elijah
Mallery-
jury
trial;
domestic
assault
Jonathan
Davis-
arraign
Justin
R
Richardson-
preliminary;
escape,
identity
theft
James
Moore-
arraign
Bradley
Morrison-
arraign
Hawey
Smith-
preliminary;
possess
meth
Jordan
Johnson-
pre
trial
Crystal
G
Durbin
vs
Stanley
Durbin
Aleandra
Nicole
Anderson
vs
Eric
G
Powell
7/27/23
Commonwealth
vs
Josh
Cockerham-
status
hearing;
DUI
