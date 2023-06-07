6/6/23:

LVNV

Funding

vs

Jimmy

Goodman,

Heights

Finance

vs

Nicholas

Gross

&

Chasity

Sparks,

Letha

Hogan

vs

John

Barrett,

Letha

Hogan

vs

June

Creech

Deaton,

Alpha

Credit

vs

Tommy

Mcintosh,

LVNV

Funding

vs

Dewey

Ratliff,,

Eagle

Finance

vs

Kenneth

Brewer,

Jonathan

Curtis

vs

Core

Civic.

Estates

of:

Linda

Amick,

Bobby

Moore,

Thomas

Kincaid,

Ira

Fletcher,

Robert

T

Gray,

Sarah

H

Lewis,

Gloria

Thomas,

Edward

D

McDaniel,

Bobby

Hackler,

Robert

Wilson,

Cletta

Shoemaker,

Wilburn

Hall,

William

F

Estes,

Loretta

Gabbard,

Edith

Williams,

James

Moore.

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Roderick

Fields-

pretrial

con.

Jordan

Johnson-

pretrial

con.

Matthew

Hager-

arraignment.

Sabrina

Johnson-

arraignment.

Laura

Palmieri-

pretrial

con.

John

M

Barrett-

preliminary-

theft.

Malissa

N

Brewer-

arraignment-

possess

meth.

Shannon

Napier-

arraignment.

Stephen

Riddell-

arraignment.

Patrick

Mahoney-

arraignment-

theft.

Tamia

K

Mervilus-

arraignment.

Cody

Williams-

arraignment.

Jason

Mcintosh-

arraignment-

DUI.

Trevor

Caudill-

arraignment-

A.I.

William

Mattingly-

cont

1st

appearance

Heather

N

Mays-

arraignment.

Shelby

Carothers-

cont

1st

appearance

Ethan

A

Meade-

arraignment

Remington

Capps-

arraignment-

speeding

26mph

over

limit

or

greater,

reckless

driving

Neville

Gabbard-

arraignment

Michelle

D

Franklin-

arraignment

Christopher

Allen-

arraignment

Catrina

Craig-

arraignment

Suzan

N

Combs-

arraignment

Robert

F

Quillen-

arraignment

Timothy

Campbell-

arraignment

Granville

Johnson-

arraignment

Latasha

Warner-

arraignment

James

W

Addison-

arraignment

Ashley

N

Rogers-

arraignment

Herman

Estes

jr-

arraignment

Hope

Evans-

preliminary-

possess

meth

Deborah

Hunshell-

preliminary-

hinder

prosecution,

obstruct

governmental

operations

Steven

Taylor-

pretrial

con-

obstructing

government

operations,

P.I.

6/7/23:

(All

Motion

Hours)

William

Dunlap

vs

Elizabeth

Calendar,

Clark

Lewis

vs

Damon

Hininger,

Rhonda

Bowman

vs

Melvin

Morris,

Robyn

Haynes

vs

Michael

Smith,

LVNV

Funding

vs

Lavados

Estes,

MTAG

AS

C/F

MGD

KY

vs

Chad

Charles,

TRST

Bank

FKA

vs

Jillian

Barborich,

Lee

Noria

Himes

vs

Samuel

Himes,

Discover

Banks

vs

Jessica

Spencer,

Deutsche

Bank

vs

Vickie

Charles

&

Emma

Estes,

Walker

B

Tyra

vs

Kylee

E

Mcintosh,

Leonel

Martinez

vs

Mitchell

Brandenburg,

Megan

Wooten

vs

Zachery

Wooten,

Michael

Tetreault

vs

Deanna

Noble,

Rico

Penix

vs

Deven

Arnold,

Ryan

Patterson

vs

Jocelyn

Patterson,

Carlton

Gallman

vs

Daniel

Akers,

Doris

Barrett

vs

Kenneth

Barrett,

David

Johnson

vs

Taylor

Clem,

Jason

Peay

vs

Karin

Peay.

6/9/23:

Joshua

Hogan

vs

Autumn

Henrion,

Jason

Alex

Cox

vs

Stephanie

Cox,

Patricia

Ratliff

Vs

Timothy

Booth.

 

