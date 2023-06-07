6/6/23:
LVNV
Funding
vs
Jimmy
Goodman,
Heights
Finance
vs
Nicholas
Gross
&
Chasity
Sparks,
Letha
Hogan
vs
John
Barrett,
Letha
Hogan
vs
June
Creech
Deaton,
Alpha
Credit
vs
Tommy
Mcintosh,
LVNV
Funding
vs
Dewey
Ratliff,,
Eagle
Finance
vs
Kenneth
Brewer,
Jonathan
Curtis
vs
Core
Civic.
Estates
of:
Linda
Amick,
Bobby
Moore,
Thomas
Kincaid,
Ira
Fletcher,
Robert
T
Gray,
Sarah
H
Lewis,
Gloria
Thomas,
Edward
D
McDaniel,
Bobby
Hackler,
Robert
Wilson,
Cletta
Shoemaker,
Wilburn
Hall,
William
F
Estes,
Loretta
Gabbard,
Edith
Williams,
James
Moore.
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Roderick
Fields-
pretrial
con.
Jordan
Johnson-
pretrial
con.
Matthew
Hager-
arraignment.
Sabrina
Johnson-
arraignment.
Laura
Palmieri-
pretrial
con.
John
M
Barrett-
preliminary-
theft.
Malissa
N
Brewer-
arraignment-
possess
meth.
Shannon
Napier-
arraignment.
Stephen
Riddell-
arraignment.
Patrick
Mahoney-
arraignment-
theft.
Tamia
K
Mervilus-
arraignment.
Cody
Williams-
arraignment.
Jason
Mcintosh-
arraignment-
DUI.
Trevor
Caudill-
arraignment-
A.I.
William
Mattingly-
cont
1st
appearance
Heather
N
Mays-
arraignment.
Shelby
Carothers-
cont
1st
appearance
Ethan
A
Meade-
arraignment
Remington
Capps-
arraignment-
speeding
26mph
over
limit
or
greater,
reckless
driving
Neville
Gabbard-
arraignment
Michelle
D
Franklin-
arraignment
Christopher
Allen-
arraignment
Catrina
Craig-
arraignment
Suzan
N
Combs-
arraignment
Robert
F
Quillen-
arraignment
Timothy
Campbell-
arraignment
Granville
Johnson-
arraignment
Latasha
Warner-
arraignment
James
W
Addison-
arraignment
Ashley
N
Rogers-
arraignment
Herman
Estes
jr-
arraignment
Hope
Evans-
preliminary-
possess
meth
Deborah
Hunshell-
preliminary-
hinder
prosecution,
obstruct
governmental
operations
Steven
Taylor-
pretrial
con-
obstructing
government
operations,
P.I.
6/7/23:
(All
Motion
Hours)
William
Dunlap
vs
Elizabeth
Calendar,
Clark
Lewis
vs
Damon
Hininger,
Rhonda
Bowman
vs
Melvin
Morris,
Robyn
Haynes
vs
Michael
Smith,
LVNV
Funding
vs
Lavados
Estes,
MTAG
AS
C/F
MGD
KY
vs
Chad
Charles,
TRST
Bank
FKA
vs
Jillian
Barborich,
Lee
Noria
Himes
vs
Samuel
Himes,
Discover
Banks
vs
Jessica
Spencer,
Deutsche
Bank
vs
Vickie
Charles
&
Emma
Estes,
Walker
B
Tyra
vs
Kylee
E
Mcintosh,
Leonel
Martinez
vs
Mitchell
Brandenburg,
Megan
Wooten
vs
Zachery
Wooten,
Michael
Tetreault
vs
Deanna
Noble,
Rico
Penix
vs
Deven
Arnold,
Ryan
Patterson
vs
Jocelyn
Patterson,
Carlton
Gallman
vs
Daniel
Akers,
Doris
Barrett
vs
Kenneth
Barrett,
David
Johnson
vs
Taylor
Clem,
Jason
Peay
vs
Karin
Peay.
6/9/23:
Joshua
Hogan
vs
Autumn
Henrion,
Jason
Alex
Cox
vs
Stephanie
Cox,
Patricia
Ratliff
Vs
Timothy
Booth.
