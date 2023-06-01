5/30/23
Commonwealth
vs
following:
Sheena
Terry-
pre
trial
con-
send
child
to
school
Bobby
Fox-
preliminary-
theft
under
$10k
Bobby
G
Fox-
other-
assault
Bobby
Gene
Fox
the
3rd-
other
hearing
Mary
Bryant-
pretrial
con-
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
Heather
G
Stamper-
status
hearing-
hinder
prosecution
Theresa
M
Smallwood-
status
hearing-
fleeing
police
in
vehicle
Matthew
Knopp-
preliminary-
promote
contraband.
Johnna
Brown-
preliminary-
promote
contraband
Charles
Creech-
preliminary-
possess
meth
Kristie
Gray-
arraignment-
possess
meth
Kimberly
Shelton-
pre
trial
con-
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
Patricia
Little-
status
hearing-
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
William
Moore-
pretrial
con-
3
counts
endangering
welfare
of
child
Micah
Riley-
pretrial
con-
3
counts
endangering
welfare
of
child
Sabrina
Johnson-
pretrial
con-
endangering
welfare
of
child
Thomas
Ross
Jr-
pretrial
conference
Thomas
Caudill-
arraignment
Adrienne
Debord-
arraignment-
P.I.
Tonya
Molnar-
arraignment-
send
child
to
school
Joseph
Hoffman-
arraignment-
P.I.
Elijah
Mallery-
pre
trial
con-
domestic
assault
Caleb
Begley-
review
James
Griffit-
arraignment
Steven
Davis-
arraignment
Estates
of:
Daily
Allen,
John
E
Creech
Capital
MGT
vs
Alma
Tirey,
Elizabeth
Molnar
vs
Jonh
Moore
Jr,
Regina
Marlene
Whitley
vs
Nathan
Paul
Jaynes,
Kaedyn
Grace
Turner
vs
Justin
M
Hughes.
Commented
