7/11/23
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Carrie
Helton-
review;
unlawful
transaction
w/
child.
Kimberly
Robinson-
review.
Latoyia
Rupard-
review.
John
Steven
Stamper-
preliminary;
trafficking
meth.
Roderick
Fields-
pre
trial.
Jerry
L
Gilbert-
pre
trial.
Tryle
Tutt-
arraignment.
Tracy
L
Turner-
other.
Chris
Scott
Horn-
preliminary;
burglary.
Holly
Gross-
preliminary;
possess
heroin.
Lula
Terry-
preliminary;
trafficking
fentanyl,
meth.
Matthew
Hager-
preliminary;
trafficking
fentanyl.
Jeffrey
Hacker-
preliminary;
DUI,
possess
meth.
Bryan
Hogan-
preliminary;
trafficking
meth.
Travis
Phillips-
preliminary;
burglary,
possess
meth.
Hawey
Smith-
preliminary;
possess
meth.
Jacob
K
Rice-
preliminary;
theft.
Matthew
Hager-
pre
trial.
Estates
of:
William
J
Durbin,
Ena
F
Mcintosh,
John
E
Creech,
Kenneth
R
Creech,
Gloria
Thomas,
George
Reece,
Alrie
Noble
jr.
George
Stamper
vs
Stanley
Couch
3rd,
Elizabeth
Molnar
vs
John
B
Moore
jr,
Regina
Marlene
Whitley
vs
Nathan
P
Jaynes,
Kaila
Godfrey
vs
James
Bryant,
Carolyn
Collett
vs
Timmy
&
Stella
Chamber,
Britney
N
Neace
vs
Timmy
Chamber.
7/12/23:
Kevin
W
McIntosh
vs
Rebecca
L
McIntosh-
motion
hr
7/14/23:
Nick
Barrett
vs
Jessica
Herald-
motion
hr
Barbara
Shoemaker
vs
Courtney
Tirey-
motion
hr
Bearl
Ashcraft
vs
Donna
Ashcraft-
motion
hr
