7/11/23

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Carrie

Helton-

review;

unlawful

transaction

w/

child.

Kimberly

Robinson-

review.

Latoyia

Rupard-

review.

John

Steven

Stamper-

preliminary;

trafficking

meth.

Roderick

Fields-

pre

trial.

Jerry

L

Gilbert-

pre

trial.

Tryle

Tutt-

arraignment.

Tracy

L

Turner-

other.

Chris

Scott

Horn-

preliminary;

burglary.

Holly

Gross-

preliminary;

possess

heroin.

Lula

Terry-

preliminary;

trafficking

fentanyl,

meth.

Matthew

Hager-

preliminary;

trafficking

fentanyl.

Jeffrey

Hacker-

preliminary;

DUI,

possess

meth.

Bryan

Hogan-

preliminary;

trafficking

meth.

Travis

Phillips-

preliminary;

burglary,

possess

meth.

Hawey

Smith-

preliminary;

possess

meth.

Jacob

K

Rice-

preliminary;

theft.

Matthew

Hager-

pre

trial.

Estates

of:

William

J

Durbin,

Ena

F

Mcintosh,

John

E

Creech,

Kenneth

R

Creech,

Gloria

Thomas,

George

Reece,

Alrie

Noble

jr.

George

Stamper

vs

Stanley

Couch

3rd,

Elizabeth

Molnar

vs

John

B

Moore

jr,

Regina

Marlene

Whitley

vs

Nathan

P

Jaynes,

Kaila

Godfrey

vs

James

Bryant,

Carolyn

Collett

vs

Timmy

&

Stella

Chamber,

Britney

N

Neace

vs

Timmy

Chamber.

7/12/23:

Kevin

W

McIntosh

vs

Rebecca

L

McIntosh-

motion

hr

7/14/23:

Nick

Barrett

vs

Jessica

Herald-

motion

hr

Barbara

Shoemaker

vs

Courtney

Tirey-

motion

hr

Bearl

Ashcraft

vs

Donna

Ashcraft-

motion

hr

 

