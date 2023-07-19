7/17/23
Commonwealth vs the following;
Scotty Vance- jury trial. Luke Phillips- jury trial. Blaine Williams- jury trial.
7/18/23
Commonwealth vs the following;
Josephine Tutt, Larry Johnson, Marcus Hacker, Pamela Kidd, Stacey Allen, Russell Roberts, Shelby Kincaid, James Mosley, Sheena Terry, Tangala Caven, John White, Tonya Peters Stamper, Lisa Mcintosh, Skyler Barrett, Larry Johnson jr, Fred Mcintosh, Jamie Law, Adam Childers, Jesse Jewell, Richard Bowling, Tryle Tutt, Billy Coomer, Matt Shanks, Wesley Hall, Rita Faulkner, Nathan Adams, Marcus Kidd, Corina Hall, Curtis Gampfer, Landon Byrd, Curtis Phillips, Billy Reed, Janonda Faulkner,
Matthew Miracle, Bobby Underwood, Sheena Terry, Jaydon Potter, Daryl Lewis, Bobby Fox, John Tyler Campbell, Sonja Barrett, Clifton Hunt, Tom Ross jr, Jacob Harrison, Ann Smith, Melvin South jr, Brad Thorpe, James Kidd, Chasity Tirey, Scott Camden, Bobby Fox III, Mary Bryant, Stephanie Renee Sizemore, Deangel Napier, Larry Spicer, Clifford Caudill, Heather Stamper, Danny Spencer, Tiffany Spicer, Brittany Sargent, Josh Cockerham, Dakota Clark, Greg Barrett, Samuel Damron, Daniel Cumatzil, Michael Mcintosh, Bridget Marshall, Dennis Wooten, Morgan Burton, Kevin Drake, Austin Tanner Sizemore, Hope Smith, Kathy Hughes,
Johnny Keene, Max Kokensparger, Sean Lyons, Shawn Noble, Malissa Brewer, Kristie Gray, Tyler Hayes, Mitchell Hogan, Heather Stamper, John S Stamper, Tony Gibson, James Stamper, Vickie Wilder, David Lutes, Chris Sawyer, Melissa Yunt, Kim Shelton, Donnie Caudill, Mitchell Hogan, Jonathan Davis, Karla Turner, Jamie Lance, Hank Evanoff, Dahlia Newton, Tonya Stamper, William Moore, Micah Riley, Thomas Ross jr, Stephen Riddell, Patrick Mahoney, Thomas Caudill, James Angel, Diana Childers, Jason Mcintosh, Trevor Caudill, Dustin Mcintosh, William Morris, Anthony Thacker, Latoyia Davis, David Smith, Marriah Bledsoe, Amanda Mcintosh, Kathleen Jenkins, Donna Haley, Amy Keith, Wesley Taulbee, Dodge Hensley, Sergey Gushchin, Christina Gumm, Eric Powell, Hannah Stamper, Ernie Shelton, John Napier, Gus Baumgardner, Donnie Frost, Travis Allen, Eric Powell, Kenneth Morris, Sabrina Kash, Johnny Ashcraft, Micah Shuler, Jeff Terry, Larry Griffin, Christopher Allen, Heather Howard, Kathie Shouse, Herman Estes jr, Roy Mcintosh, Justin Reed, Shawn Noble, Mamie Cundiff, James Griffith, Alex Maynard, Tom Ross jr, David Couch, William Moore, Daniel Smith, Deborah Stamper, Brandii Austin, Jessica Brewer, Mack Mcintosh, Linda Abner, Jonathan Hudspeth, James Griffith, Joseph Smith, Jonah Lainhart, Berlin Taulbee, James Harrison, Chris Horn, Lula Terry, Matthew Hager, Linda Abner, Tabitha Shackleford, Theresa Bonnet, Jeff Hacker, Bryan Hogan, Travis Phillips, Craig Pack, Aaron Raleigh, Josh Turner, Olympia Goodman, Sheena Terry, Jerry Gilbert, Jeff Flynn, Trinity Asher, Remington Capps, Matthew Hager, Robert Huff jr, Shawan Baisden, Michael Moore, Billy Reed.
Estes of; William Butler, Linda Lucille Moore
7/21/23
Commonwealth vs the following;
Ricky Green- review. Paul Hahn- motion hr. Paul Hahn II- motion hr. Jame Nicholas Brown- status hearing. Bradley King- status hearing. Billy Johnson- sentencing. Hawey Smith- other. Chris Bowling- revocation. Craig Johnson- status hearing. Kendell Towns- status hearing. Tony Gibson- other. Kenobi Willis- arraign. Micheal Edwards- status hearing. Theresa Smallwood- jury trial. Todd Davidson- status hearing. Ricky Helton- status hearing. Edward Mcdaniel- sentencing. Chris Thacker- jury trial. James Angel- pretrial. Chris Rogers- status hearing. Diana Fox- status hearing. Ricky Mcintosh- status hearing. Woodrow Tis- status hearing. Herman Chambers- status hearing. James Sawyer- status hearing. Wendell Goodman- arraignment, James Baisden- other.
