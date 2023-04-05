4/5/23

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Robert

J

Barborich,

Amy

N

Crase,

Destiny

Downs,

Rachel

Crouch,

Adam

Phillips,

Justin

Bowling,

Edward

McDaniel,

Jarrod

Bowling,

Justin

Bowling,

Chris

Thacker,

James

Angel,

Jesse

Marshall

Edward

Goosey

Jr

vs

Wendell

Childers,

Barbara

Shoemaker

vs

Courtney

Tirey,

James

Gore

vs

Daniel

Akers,

Briar

Rushing

vs

Scottie

Smiddy,

Sarah

Barney

vs

Chris

Karounos,

Leonel

Miranda

vs

Mitchell

Brandenburg,

Mary

Mayes

vs

William

J

Coomer,

Cynthia

Hobbs

vs

Amy

M

Turner,

Tautasha

Griffith

vs

Lisa

M

Mcintosh,

Wilbert

Rice

vs

Rachel

Noble,

Rhonda

Bowman

vs

Melvin

Morris,

Jason

Peay

vs

Karin

Peay.

