-Public

Record-

Docket

subject

to change/s

3/20/23:

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Tim

Shuler,

Billy

Johnson.

3/21/23:

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Amy

Keith

Fultz,

Dahlia

Newton,

Kim

Robinson,

Charles

Ingram,

Connie

Roberts,

Curtis

Gampfer,

Kim

Shelton,

Patricia

Little,

Clyde

Logan

Noble,

Caleb

Harlan

Begley,

Thelma

Warner,

Dailey

McGuire,

Kelsey

Barnard,

Mack

Mcintosh,

Kyle

Edd

Rose,

Cindy

Allen,

Billy

Belcher,

James

Cockerham,

Josh

Abner,

Ronnie

B

Thomas,

Melvin

Morris,

Derek

Collier,

Billy

Allen,

Scott

Horn,

Lisa

Warner,

Tina

Wethington.

Mariah

Cheyanne

Haddix

vs

Ronnie

Thomas

Jr.

Sabrina

Ross

vs

Conrad

Liesgang,

Jamie

R

Santa

vs

Dakota

Santa.

Estates

of

John

Ed

Creech,

Virginia

R

Caudill,

Gerald

Wilson.

3/23/23:

Kevin

W

Mcintosh

vs

Rebecca

L

Mcintosh

 

