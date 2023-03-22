-Public
Record-
Docket
subject
to change/s
3/20/23:
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Tim
Shuler,
Billy
Johnson.
3/21/23:
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Amy
Keith
Fultz,
Dahlia
Newton,
Kim
Robinson,
Charles
Ingram,
Connie
Roberts,
Curtis
Gampfer,
Kim
Shelton,
Patricia
Little,
Clyde
Logan
Noble,
Caleb
Harlan
Begley,
Thelma
Warner,
Dailey
McGuire,
Kelsey
Barnard,
Mack
Mcintosh,
Kyle
Edd
Rose,
Cindy
Allen,
Billy
Belcher,
James
Cockerham,
Josh
Abner,
Ronnie
B
Thomas,
Melvin
Morris,
Derek
Collier,
Billy
Allen,
Scott
Horn,
Lisa
Warner,
Tina
Wethington.
Mariah
Cheyanne
Haddix
vs
Ronnie
Thomas
Jr.
Sabrina
Ross
vs
Conrad
Liesgang,
Jamie
R
Santa
vs
Dakota
Santa.
Estates
of
John
Ed
Creech,
Virginia
R
Caudill,
Gerald
Wilson.
3/23/23:
Kevin
W
Mcintosh
vs
Rebecca
L
Mcintosh
Commented
