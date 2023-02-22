Public Record-
Docket subject to change/s
2/20/23: Commonwealth vs the following: Timothy Shuler- jury trial, Melvin Newton- jury trial, Wesley Justin Taulbee- jury trial.
2/21/23: Commonwealth vs the following: Henry P Hobbs- threatening. Sheena Terry- parent send child to school. Steve Mcintosh- unlawful transaction w/ child. Cynthia Thorpe- speeding 25 mph over. Kimberly Shelton- unlawful transaction w/ child. Tina Wethington- unlawful transaction w/ child. Patricia Little- unlawful transaction w/ child. Jeremiah Shuler- P.I. Aaron Raleigh- harassing. David Turner- no tail lights, no insurance card. Ronald Carter- no insurance, no tail lights. Joshua Turner- pre trial. Melvin South Jr- stalking, threatening, harassing. Jonathan Davis- theft. Dailey Mcguire- DUI, possess meth, trafficking opiates, felon w/ handgun. Chris Brandenburg- A.I., assault officer. Misty Flinchum- preliminary hearing. Scotty Horn- possess meth, threatening. David Abner- preliminary hearing. Eddie Young- possess meth. Curtis Gampfer- ATV violation, trafficking drugs. Derek Collier- threatening. Karla Turner- theft. John Barrett- arraignment. Amber Brandenburg- possess meth, possess stolen items.
Miranda Danielle Roch vs Rusty Riddle- domestic interpersonal violence. Christine Turner vs Joshua Turner and Karla Turner.
Estate of John E Creech.
2/23/23: Commonwealth vs Carrie Morris- pre trial conf.
