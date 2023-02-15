Public Record- Docket
subject to change/s
2/14/23:
Commonwealth vs the following: Jason Shelton, Larry Johnson, Joshua Mcintosh, Arthur Carter, Steven James Matthews, John Barrett, Justin Creech, Pamela Kidd, Bethany King, John G Barrett, James M Sawyer, Jeff Porter, Dodge Hensley, Brack Newnam, Bobby Gene Fox Jr, Jonathan C Davis, James Whisman, Delilah Collins, Crystal K Mays, Jamie Law, Lee Ed Eversole, Billy J Coomer, James Moore, Randall Lee Brandenburg, Wesley R Hall, Samantha P Sargent, Tracy L Turner, Alley Warren,
Dennis Addison, Chester Whitley, Jessica Lewis, Jordan Noe, Jeremiah Shuler, Sam C Wilson, Bobby G Fox, Keith Million, John White, Matthew Charles Dennis, Amber Hayes, Rachel Shouse, Jerry Hayes, Dan M Hogan, Berlin Taulbee, Nicholas Gross, Becky Todd Long, Tonya Peters Stamper, Steven Friend, Mary Mcintosh, Adam Estes, Rusty Collins, Olympia Ross, Dylan Cash, Larry Spicer, Danny P Spencer, Randall J Ison, Rita K Faulkner, Stephen Godby, Carl Percy, Jeffrey J M Snowden, Seth Hogan, Jenna Mchatton, Kevin Drake, Larry Johnson sr, Matthew Perkins, Larry Spicer, Hope Evans, Joseph M Shelton, Gary Allen, Dewey Thorpe, Michael Shelton, Douglas Terry, Allenna Tipton, Thelma Warner, Amber Brandenburg, Kenneth Johnson, Travis Smith, Curtis W Cole, Donna Haley, Bryant Kibler, Sherry Fields, David P Spehar, Eddie D Sword, Misty Flinchum, William Harvey, Dailey Mcguire, Connie Roberts, James Sawyer, Chris Brandenburg, Pamela Thompson, Scotty Horn, Robbie Allen, Curtis Clay Haynes, Kimberly Fields, Raigan Griffin, Brandon Stamper, Brittany Sargent, Melissa R Young, Bobbi Anderson, Melvin Newton III, John G Barrett, Shawn D Maynard, Armando Lopez, Daniel Mcintosh, Herman Newton I, Johnny Frye, Jerry Lee Gilbert, Luther Caudill, Andrew Beer, Megan R Johnson.
Estate of Dovie Lynch.
Marcia & Marie Gabbard vs Derek James Collier- interpersonal and domestic violence.
2/17/23:
Commonwealth vs the following: Robert Barborich, Jamie Riddell, Dakota Johnson, Brandon Scott Webb, Amy Nichole Case, Levontay Townes, Jamie Vires, Tommy Edward Thorpe, Eric Mcintosh, Destiny Downs, Thad Traylor, Kyle Deely, Craig Johnson, Rachel Crouch, Tim Shuler, Steven Thompson, Tony Gibson, William Kehler, Melvin South, Micheal Edwards, Brandon Marlowe, Rico Penix, Richard Coker, Gene Smith, Blaine Williams, Ricky Hobbs, Justin Bowling, James Brian Benson, Courtney Horn, Ricky Helton, Edward McDaniel, Becky Todd Long, Chris Thacker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.