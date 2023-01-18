Public Record- Docket
01/17/23:Commonwealth vs Leslie Benson- pretrial con- unlawful transaction w/ child. Dylan Cash- review- assault, A.I.. Graig Pack- arraignment- excessive window tint. Sheena Terry- pretrial con- fail to send child to school.
Estates of: Sylvia Burnett, Janice K Brandenburg, Angela Kash.
01/20/23:Commonwealth vs following: Joseph L Lennon- sentencing- 3rd degree rape, Brandon Scott Webb- status hearing- possession stolen items. Jamie Vires, Tommy Edward Thorpe, James Baisden, Eric S McIntosh, Adam Maggard, Zach Bishop, Destiny Downs, Christopher Bowling.
Kyle Taulbee- status hearing- criminal abuse of child under age 12, 2nd degree assault, fail to report child abuse/neglect. Melissa Roberts, Roland Roberts, Rachel Crouch, Timothy Shuler- pretrial con- theft over $500. Justin Wesley Taulbee- pretrial con- theft over $500. Melvin Newton- pretrial con- theft over $500. Steven Thompson- status hear- trafficking meth. Tony Gibson- pretrial con- theft over $10k. Michael Edwards, Gene Smith, Dale Ray Peters, Ricky Helton. Edward McDaniel- status hear- burglary, theft over $10k.
