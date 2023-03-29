-Public
Record-
Docket
subject
to
change/s
3/28/23
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
David
Turner,
Krystal
Barborich,
Glen
W
Lee,
Josh
Cockerham,
Eddie
D
Sword,
Josh
Abner,
Ronnie
Thomas
Jr,
Jerry
W
Allen,
Wesley
Hall,
Billy
Allen,
Lisa
Warner,
Kelsey
Barnard,
Kyle
E
Rose,
Melvin
M
Morris.
Estate
of:
John
E
Creech;
review
Shelby
C
Barrett
vs
Shawn
D
Noble;
motion
hr.
Sabrina
Ross
vs
Conrad
Liesgang;
domestic
&
interpersonal
violence
Johnny
Johnson
vs
Patricia
Leeann
Mcintosh;
domestic
&
interpersonal
violence
Commented
