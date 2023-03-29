-Public

Record-

Docket

subject

to

change/s

3/28/23

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

David

Turner,

Krystal

Barborich,

Glen

W

Lee,

Josh

Cockerham,

Eddie

D

Sword,

Josh

Abner,

Ronnie

Thomas

Jr,

Jerry

W

Allen,

Wesley

Hall,

Billy

Allen,

Lisa

Warner,

Kelsey

Barnard,

Kyle

E

Rose,

Melvin

M

Morris.

Estate

of:

John

E

Creech;

review

Shelby

C

Barrett

vs

Shawn

D

Noble;

motion

hr.

Sabrina

Ross

vs

Conrad

Liesgang;

domestic

&

interpersonal

violence

Johnny

Johnson

vs

Patricia

Leeann

Mcintosh;

domestic

&

interpersonal

violence

