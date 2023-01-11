Public Record- Docket
subject to change/s
1/10/23: The Commonwealth vs the following: Grace Deangel Napier, Lindsey Evans, Zachariah Dennis, David Turner- pretrial conference, DUI, prescription drug in non original container. Charles Matthew Dennis, Tom Ross jr, Jacob Harrison, James Scott Brandenburg, Gregg Tirey, Berlin Taulbee, Luther Caudill, Charles Hensley, Krystal Barborich- status hearing, DUI. Richard Bowling,
Allenna Tipton, Rebecca Mcintosh- terroristic threatening. Glen W Lee, Eric G Powell, Kevin Goosey, Tonya Lynn Peters Stamper, Michael Brundon, Kenneth Johnson- terroristic threatening. Steven Friend- terroristic threatening. Dylan Cody Rose- assault 4th degree. Larry Johnson Jr, Kaedyn Turner, Eric Powell, Donna Jean Haley- drug paraphernalia. Adam Childers, Tammy Rye, Chase Burton- theft, assault 4th degree. Angie Fox, Dylan Cash- A.I., assault, menacing. Kimberly Campbell- dating assault. Richard Charles Bowling, David Smith, Tryle Tutt, Sean Michael Lyons, Scott Avery, Bart Patton, Ashley Noble, Danny P Spencer, Billy J Cooder, David Alex Wolf, Anthony Todd Lindon, Hannah Morgan Wilson, Tyler Andrew Stegeman, Paula Brinegar, Bennie Harold Reece, Melinda Raeanne Stamper, Corey White, Darrell Cole Butler Turner, Rachel Cole, Kyle David Crump, Loretta Rose, Tina Herald, Sherry Yvonne Stepp, Joshua Phillips- careless driving. William Ryan Campbell, Randall Joe Ison, Wendell Goodman, Justin Lee Phillips,
Tayla Makenzie Fox- review, passing loading/unloading school/church bus. April Dawn Frost Crowe, Brandon Little, Joshua Cockerham- DUI. George Horton, Tommy Ray Mcintosh, Dale Samuel Damron, Angela Denise Patton, Laura Frost, June Moore, Carl Peercy, Mark Dryden, Tammy Noble Terry, Seth Hogan- careless driving. Billy Reed,
Makala Briana Day- fail of owner to maintain insurance. Leia Murrell- fail of owner to maintain insurance. Travis Tipton, Joseph M Shelton, Sam Wilson, Gary Allen, Dewey Thorpe- fail of non owner to maintain insurance. Bradley Thorpe- theft. Dennis Addison, Douglas M Terry, Christopher Patton, Curtis W Cole- theft. Amanda Hatton, Robert Gentry, Travis Smith- dating assault. Edward McDaniel, Bryant Kilber Jr- threatening. Michael Moore- possession stolen property. Eddie R Johnson, Sadie Jewell Ross, David P Spehar, Bobby G Fox, Jeffrey James Michael Snowden, Pamela Kidd, Eric Powell, Tracy L Turner, Dennis Addison- possession drugs. Jeremiah Shuler, Dustin Noble, Kristie Gray, Chasity Tirey, Donald Smith, William Harvey, Jacorey Ritchie- assault. Rusty Collins- threatening. Larry Spicer- domestic assault. Heather Stamper, Theresa Smallwood, Hazel Davidson, Bridget Marshall, Alley Warren, Brandon Stamper, John White, Nicholas Gross, Olympia Ross, Rita K Faulkner, Curtis Junior Phillips, Jenna McHatton, Kevin Drake.
1/13/23: Tyler H Lutes vs Kaitlin A Lutes- motion hour.
1/13/23 The Commonwealth vs the following: (All Show cause deferred/installment payments) Josephine Tutt, Jason Shelton, Jason Daniel Fugett, Richard Burton, Arthur Carter, Sabrina Frye Olinger, Jamie Law, Steven Matthews, James Chapman, Jason Watkins, John Barrett, Marcus Hacker, Casey Spencer, Stanley Durbin, Jordan Noe, Pamela Kidd, Cassandra Mae Sawyer, Corina Hall, Bethany King, Scott Smith, James Mosley, Brooklyn Simons, Vernon Goe, Tyler Stegeman, Tommy Mcintosh, Derek Brandenburg, John G Barrett, Tangala Caven, Krystal Terry, James M Sawyer, Bradley Thorpe, Herman I Newton, Hannah Mcintosh, Angle Sparks, Ewan Thompson Jr, Michael Moore, Marcus Abner, Lora F Larrison, Dalton Henry, Chris Combs, Justin Olinger, Cathy L Moore, Timothy W Stamper jr, Thelma Warner, Jason Vires, Bobby G Fox jr, Jonathan Casey Davis, Olympia G Ross, Jeffrey L Combs, Wendell Goodman, Brandon Stamper, Robert S Reed, Adam Childers, Jordan D Osborne, Billy J Coomer, James T Moore, Brandon Sparks, Tyler Abrams, Wesley R Hall, Austin J Simons, Samantha Paige Sargent, Tracy L Turner.
