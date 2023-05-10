-Public
Record-
Docket
subject
to
change/s
5/9/23
The Commonwealth of KY vs the following: (All Show Cause Deferred/Installment Payments) Josephine Tutt, Larry L Johnson, Joshua J Mcintosh, Sabrina F Olinger, Paula Jerrell, James Chapman, Marcus Hacker, Stanley Couch 3rd, Jessica Rice, Pamela Kidd, Jacklyn Jewell, Clarence Riley, Gary Caudill, Vernon R Goe, Jerry Cockwright, Tommy R Mcintosh, Derek Brandenburg, Krystal Terry, Emma M Mcintosh, Mitchell D Hogan, Emma Mcintosh, Lora F Larrison, Cathy L Moore, Stevie L Moore, Bobby G Fox Jr 3rd, Tonya L Peters Stamper, Larry Johnson, Pamela J Johnson, Lisa M Mcintosh, Skyler Barrett, Scotty Horn, Jarrod Bowling, Jonathan Davis, Deangel Napier, Charles Williams, Chris S Horn, Billy J Coomer, Timothy W Arnold, Marci K Phillips, Wesley R Hall, Austin J Simons, Nathan M Adams, James Sawyer, Samantha Sargent, Corina Hall, Robert A Dean, Jonathan K Sparks, Megan R Simpkins, Russell E Fox, Nicholas B Green.
Luther Caudill- pre trial con. Mary Ratliff- review. Jaqueline Townsend- cont. 1st appearance. Glen Lee- status hearing. William Harvey- pre trial con. Sam Rogers- review. Danny P Spencer- review. Billy J Coomer- review. Wendell Goodman- pre trial con. Brandon Colombe- review. Tracy Barrett- review. Stanley Brewer- review. Jennifer Wilder- review. Christopher Combs- pre trial con. Brett Abercrombie- review. Megan Johnson- review. Stephen S Adams- review. Samuel Thompson- review. Bridget Marshall- pre trial con. Carl Peercy- pre trial con. Joseph Rigney- review. Angel J Neeley- review. Matthew L Haddix- review. Michael Blankenship- review. Destiny Goe- review. Hannah Brewer- review. Douglas Elkins- review. Carl Peercy- pre trial con. Trayvon Thompson- other. Jamie Turner- preliminary. Travis Phillips- arraignment; P.I. Jonah Lainhart- review; theft under $300. Hank Evanoff- pre trial con. Amy K Fultz- review. Dylan Cash- pre trial con; A.I. Starlett Cash- pre trial con; DUI. Dakota Santa- pre trial con. Derick Fraley- pre trial con. John M Moore- pre trial con; criminal littering. Jeff Hacker- arraignment; P.I. Thomas R Ross- arraignment. David Turner- pre trial con. James Stauss- pre trial con. Robert Marshall- pre trial con; DUI. Melvin Newton 3rd- pre trial con. Shanna Newton- arraignment. John Barrett- arraignment. Daryl W Lewis- pre trial con. John Tyler Campbell- pre trial con; domestic assault. Chasity Tirey- pre trial con. Edward L Eversole- other. Kimberly Campbell- pre trial con; dating assault. Larry Spicer- pre trial con; domestic assault. Hobert Taylor- pre trial con. Chancy Silcox- pre trial con; fleeing scene of accident, no insurance. William Harvey- review. Brack T Newman- preliminary; P.I., possess meth. Hope Evans- preliminary; possess meth. Karla Turner- pre trial con; theft. Tonya Stamper Peters- pre trial con; fleeing scene of accident, no insurance. Jamie Lance- review. Brandon Stamper- pre trial con; fire hazard season; burning before 6pm. Donnie Frost- pre trial con; violate KY EPO. Kenneth Morris- pre trial con. Jacoby Turner- arraignment. Bridgett Williams- pre trial con. Johnny Ashcraft- pre trial con.
5/10/23
The Commonwealth of KY vs the following: Robert J Barbarich- pre trial con; unpaid support. James Nich Brown- pre trial con; DUI, speeding, fleeing police, fail to comply w/ helmet law, identity theft, no insurance. Todd Davidson- pre trial con; posess stolen items. Chris Thacker- pre trial con; resist arrest, disarm peace officer, felon w/ handgun. Kelsey Barnard- pre trial con; burglary.
Pennymac Loan Service vs Randy Farthing, Jason Alex Cox vs Stephanie Nichole Cox, Thelma Combs vs Carol L Benz, LVNV Funding vs Dennis Flinchum, Michael Fugate vs Daniel Akers, Lakeview Loans vs David Frye, Leonel Martinez vs Mitchell Brandenburg, Republic Finance vs Tom Miracle, Tautasha Grifith vs Lisa Mcintosh, Wilbert Rice vs Rachel Noble, Rhonda Bowman vs Melvin Morris, David Johnson vs Taylor Clem, Nancy Turner vs Kimberly Shelton, Nancy Turner vs David Dindal.
5/12/23
Donnie Tutt vs Etta Mary, Deborah Darlene Crowe vs Thomas R Crowe, Patricia Ratliff vs Timothy Booth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.