6/13/23
All
Show
Cause
Deferred/Installment
Payments:
Israel
Ray
Osborne,
Larry
Johnson,
Stacey
D
Allen,
James
Mosley,
John
Martin,
Vernon
Goe,
Robert
Barborich,
Mitchell
Hogan,
Heather
A
Miller,
Jesse
P
Thacker,
Shelby
Moore
Jr,
Ernie
Shelton,
Tonya
Stamper
Peters,
James
Sawyer,
Skyler
Barrett,
Stephanie
Sizemore,
Deangel
Napier,
Jesse
A
Jewell,
Samantha
Combs
Stamper,
Nathan
M
Adams,
Curtis
Gampfer.
Commonwealth
vs
the
following;
Johnny
Ray
Noble-
review;
fail
to
use
child
restraint
vehicle
device
Luther
Caudill-
pretrial
con.
Mary
Mcintosh-
review
Dahlia
Newton-
pretrial
con.
Daryle
W
Lewis-
pretrial
con
Bobby
Fox-
preliminary;
theft
Bobby
G
Fox-
pretrial
con;
assault
Zachariah
Dennis-
pretrial
con;
DUI,
reckless
driving,
endangering
the
welfare
of
a
child.
Tyler
Andrew
Stegeman-
show
cause
John
Tyler
Campbell-
pretrial
con;
assault
Teresa
A
Barrett-
pretrial
con
Chasity
A
Tirey-
pretrial
con
Deangel
Napier-
review
Tara
Dunning-
review
Larry
Spicer-
pretrial
con;
domestic
assault
Clifford
Caudill-
pretrial
con;
DUI
Heather
Stamper-
pretrial
con;
hinder
prosecution
Danny
Spencer-
review
Tiffany
Spicer-
pretrial
con
Amy
Dunn-
review;
speeding
Mabel
Sue
Tyra-
review;
speeding
Timothy
Terry-
review;
speeding
Carl
Peercy-
pretrial
con
Angela
Morrison-
review;
speeding
Jodi
Marie
Reaves-
review;
speeding
Joshua
L
Rouse-
review;
speeding
Keith
Smith-
review;
speeding
Timothy
Collins-
review;
speeding
Kevin
Drake-
review
Dustin
Bennett-
review
Melinda
Mann-
review;
speeding
Sean
Lyons-
arraignment;
theft
Shawn
Noble-
arraignment
James
Brandenburg-
arraignment;
fleeing
police,
careless
driving
James
A
Harrison-
preliminary;
possess
meth,
trafficking
fentanyl
Mitchell
Hogan-
arraignment;
P.I.,
tampering
Heather
Stamper-
preliminary;
possess
meth
John
S
Stamper-
preliminary;
trafficking
meth
Brandon
Stamper-
arraignment;
trafficking
meth
Donald
Tutt-
arraignment;
trafficking
meth
Archie
Mays-
arraignment;
trafficking
meth
Sheena
Terry-
arraignment;
trafficking
meth
Tony
Gibson-
arraignment;
theft
Karla
Turner-
pretrial
con;
theft
Dahila
Newton-
pretrial
con;
trespass
Tonya
Stamper-
pretrial
con;
fleeing
scene
of
accident
Jamie
Lance-
review
John
Moore-
pretrial
con;
littering
Thomas
Caudill-
pretrial
con
Donnie
Caudill-
arraignment
Rickey
Satterfield-
pretrial
con
Diana
Childers-
other
Roderick
Fields-
con
1st
appearance
Anthony
C
Thacker-
arraignment;
domestic
violence
Jerry
Gilbert-
arraignment;
dating
assault
Ronald
Carner-
pretrial
con
Dorothy
M
Turner-
cont
1st
appearance;
speeding
William
Henry
Little
III-
arraignment
Timmy
Campbell-
pretrial
con
Roger
Reed-
arraignment
Larry
Riddell-
pretrial
con;
DUI
Larry
Griffin-
arraignment
Steven
Allen-
arraignment
James
P
Fultz-
arraignment
James
Brandenburg-
arraignment;
DUI
Tim
Stamper-
arraignment
James
Griffith-
arraignment
Justin
Reed-
arraignment
Tonya
Molnar-
arraignment
Jeff
Hall-
pretrial
con
Melvin
South
jr-
pretrial
con;
stalking,
harassment,
threatening
Dylan
Cash-
review;
domestic
assault
Laura
Palmieri
-
sentencing
Brittany
Sargent-
pretrial
con
Derrick
Morvay-
preliminary
hearing;
unpaid
support
Jessica
Bailey-
pretrial
con;
menacing
Matthew
Creekmore-
pretrial
con;
DUI
Danny
Spencer-
pretrial
con
Michael
Judd-
pretrial
con
Eric
Powell-
pretrial
con
William
Morris-
arraignment;
menacing
Bonny
M
Spencer
vs
Dodge
Hensley-
motion
hr
Kaila
Godfrey
vs
James
Bryant-
domestic
&
interpersonal
violence
6/16/23
Commonwealth
vs
the
following;
George
Harrison-
motion
hr;
possess
stolen
items
&
burglary
tools.
Joseph
L
Lennon-
sentencing;
rape
3rd
degree
Bradley
King-
motion
hr;
assault
of
officer
Billy
Johnson-
sentencing;
trafficking
meth
Destiny
Downs-
sentencing
Christopher
Bowling-
other
Melvin
Newton-
status
hearing;
theft
under
$10k
William
Kehler-
status
hearing;
assault
school
employee,
theft
Scotty
Vance-
pretrial
con
Kenobi
Willis-
arraignment
Luke
Phillips-
pretrial
con;
possess
stolen
items
Melvin
South-
sentencing;
use
of
child-
sex
offender
or
other
jurisdiction
Blaine
Williams-
pretrial
con
Theresa
Smallwood-
pretrial
con;
assault
Ricky
Hobbs-
status
hearing;
possess
stolen
items
Justin
Bowling-
status
hearing;
theft
of
firearm
James
B
Benson-
status
hearing-
theft
of
firearm
Kimberly
I
Phillips-
motion
hr
Todd
Davidson-
status
hearing;
possess
stolen
items
Becky
Todd
Long-
status
hearing;
trafficking
fentanyl
Jarrod
Bowling-
status
hearing;
trafficking
fentanyl
Ricky
Helton-
status
hearing;
possess
stolen
items
Chris
Thacker-
pretrial
con;
disarm
peace
officer
Joshua
Abner-
status
hearing;
burglary
Kelsey
Barnard-
status
hearing;
burglary
Eddie
Young-
sentencing;
possess
meth
James
Sawyer-
arraignment;
trafficking
meth
Wendell
Goodman-
P.I.,
possess
drugs
James
Baisden-
other;
promote
contraband
Matthew
Knopp-
other;
promote
contraband
