6/13/23

All

Show

Cause

Deferred/Installment

Payments:

Israel

Ray

Osborne,

Larry

Johnson,

Stacey

D

Allen,

James

Mosley,

John

Martin,

Vernon

Goe,

Robert

Barborich,

Mitchell

Hogan,

Heather

A

Miller,

Jesse

P

Thacker,

Shelby

Moore

Jr,

Ernie

Shelton,

Tonya

Stamper

Peters,

James

Sawyer,

Skyler

Barrett,

Stephanie

Sizemore,

Deangel

Napier,

Jesse

A

Jewell,

Samantha

Combs

Stamper,

Nathan

M

Adams,

Curtis

Gampfer.

Commonwealth

vs

the

following;

Johnny

Ray

Noble-

review;

fail

to

use

child

restraint

vehicle

device

Luther

Caudill-

pretrial

con.

Mary

Mcintosh-

review

Dahlia

Newton-

pretrial

con.

Daryle

W

Lewis-

pretrial

con

Bobby

Fox-

preliminary;

theft

Bobby

G

Fox-

pretrial

con;

assault

Zachariah

Dennis-

pretrial

con;

DUI,

reckless

driving,

endangering

the

welfare

of

a

child.

Tyler

Andrew

Stegeman-

show

cause

John

Tyler

Campbell-

pretrial

con;

assault

Teresa

A

Barrett-

pretrial

con

Chasity

A

Tirey-

pretrial

con

Deangel

Napier-

review

Tara

Dunning-

review

Larry

Spicer-

pretrial

con;

domestic

assault

Clifford

Caudill-

pretrial

con;

DUI

Heather

Stamper-

pretrial

con;

hinder

prosecution

Danny

Spencer-

review

Tiffany

Spicer-

pretrial

con

Amy

Dunn-

review;

speeding

Mabel

Sue

Tyra-

review;

speeding

Timothy

Terry-

review;

speeding

Carl

Peercy-

pretrial

con

Angela

Morrison-

review;

speeding

Jodi

Marie

Reaves-

review;

speeding

Joshua

L

Rouse-

review;

speeding

Keith

Smith-

review;

speeding

Timothy

Collins-

review;

speeding

Kevin

Drake-

review

Dustin

Bennett-

review

Melinda

Mann-

review;

speeding

Sean

Lyons-

arraignment;

mail

theft

Shawn

Noble-

arraignment

James

Brandenburg-

arraignment;

fleeing

police,

careless

driving

James

A

Harrison-

preliminary;

possess

meth,

trafficking

fentanyl

Mitchell

Hogan-

arraignment;

P.I.,

tampering

Heather

Stamper-

preliminary;

possess

meth

John

S

Stamper-

preliminary;

trafficking

meth

Brandon

Stamper-

arraignment;

trafficking

meth

Donald

Tutt-

arraignment;

trafficking

meth

Archie

Mays-

arraignment;

trafficking

meth

Sheena

Terry-

arraignment;

trafficking

meth

Tony

Gibson-

arraignment;

theft

Karla

Turner-

pretrial

con;

theft

Dahila

Newton-

pretrial

con;

trespass

Tonya

Stamper-

pretrial

con;

fleeing

scene

of

accident

Jamie

Lance-

review

John

Moore-

pretrial

con;

littering

Thomas

Caudill-

pretrial

con

Donnie

Caudill-

arraignment

Rickey

Satterfield-

pretrial

con

Diana

Childers-

other

Roderick

Fields-

con

1st

appearance

Anthony

C

Thacker-

arraignment;

domestic

violence

Jerry

Gilbert-

arraignment;

dating

assault

Ronald

Carner-

pretrial

con

Dorothy

M

Turner-

cont

1st

appearance;

speeding

William

Henry

Little

III-

arraignment

Timmy

Campbell-

pretrial

con

Roger

Reed-

arraignment

Larry

Riddell-

pretrial

con;

DUI

Larry

Griffin-

arraignment

Steven

Allen-

arraignment

James

P

Fultz-

arraignment

James

Brandenburg-

arraignment;

DUI

Tim

Stamper-

arraignment

James

Griffith-

arraignment

Justin

Reed-

arraignment

Tonya

Molnar-

arraignment

Jeff

Hall-

pretrial

con

Melvin

South

jr-

pretrial

con;

stalking,

harassment,

threatening

Dylan

Cash-

review;

domestic

assault

Laura

Palmieri

-

sentencing

Brittany

Sargent-

pretrial

con

Derrick

Morvay-

preliminary

hearing;

unpaid

support

Jessica

Bailey-

pretrial

con;

menacing

Matthew

Creekmore-

pretrial

con;

DUI

Danny

Spencer-

pretrial

con

Michael

Judd-

pretrial

con

Eric

Powell-

pretrial

con

William

Morris-

arraignment;

menacing

Bonny

M

Spencer

vs

Dodge

Hensley-

motion

hr

Kaila

Godfrey

vs

James

Bryant-

domestic

&

interpersonal

violence

6/16/23

Commonwealth

vs

the

following;

George

Harrison-

motion

hr;

possess

stolen

items

&

burglary

tools.

Joseph

L

Lennon-

sentencing;

rape

3rd

degree

Bradley

King-

motion

hr;

assault

of

officer

Billy

Johnson-

sentencing;

trafficking

meth

Destiny

Downs-

sentencing

Christopher

Bowling-

other

Melvin

Newton-

status

hearing;

theft

under

$10k

William

Kehler-

status

hearing;

assault

school

employee,

theft

Scotty

Vance-

pretrial

con

Kenobi

Willis-

arraignment

Luke

Phillips-

pretrial

con;

possess

stolen

items

Melvin

South-

sentencing;

use

of

child-

sex

offender

or

other

jurisdiction

Blaine

Williams-

pretrial

con

Theresa

Smallwood-

pretrial

con;

assault

Ricky

Hobbs-

status

hearing;

possess

stolen

items

Justin

Bowling-

status

hearing;

theft

of

firearm

James

B

Benson-

status

hearing-

theft

of

firearm

Kimberly

I

Phillips-

motion

hr

Todd

Davidson-

status

hearing;

possess

stolen

items

Becky

Todd

Long-

status

hearing;

trafficking

fentanyl

Jarrod

Bowling-

status

hearing;

trafficking

fentanyl

Ricky

Helton-

status

hearing;

possess

stolen

items

Chris

Thacker-

pretrial

con;

disarm

peace

officer

Joshua

Abner-

status

hearing;

burglary

Kelsey

Barnard-

status

hearing;

burglary

Eddie

Young-

sentencing;

possess

meth

James

Sawyer-

arraignment;

trafficking

meth

Wendell

Goodman-

P.I.,

possess

drugs

James

Baisden-

other;

promote

contraband

Matthew

Knopp-

other;

promote

contraband

