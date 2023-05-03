-Public
Record-
Docket
subject
to
change/s
05/02/23
Commonwealth vs the following;
Sheena Terry- pre trial con; parent to send child to school.
Jodi Reaves- arraignment; speeding, license to be in possession.
Jessica Lewis- pre trial con; inmate assault of officer.
William G Johnson- pre trial con.
Melvin South jr- pre trial con; stalking, harassment communication, terroristic threats.
Mary Bryant- pre trial con; unlawful transaction w/ child.
Laura Palmer- arraignment; possess drugs.
Kyle H Townsend- arraignment.
Nathan Hollingsworth- arraignment.
Martina Carpenter- arraignment.
John Gardner- arraignment.
Brack T Newman- preliminary; P.I., possess meth
Karla Turner- pretrial con; theft
Sabrina Johnson- cont 1st appearance; endangering welfare of child
James R Collins- pre trial con; violate EPO
Matthew Creekmore- arraignment; DUI, fleeing scene of accident, fleeing scene of accident.
Patrick Mahoney- arraignment; theft
Danny Spencer- arraignment; threatening
Hope Kelley- arraignment.
Shaunna L Mainous- arraignment; speeding 18 mph over, operating on suspended/revoked license, fail to surrender license
Heather N Mays- arraignment
Colton Parks- arraignment
Michelle K Dunaway- arraignment
Suzan Combs- arraignment
Ronald L Hamblin- arraignment
Zach Brock Rogers- arraignment
Devonda Wilson Bolin- arraignment
Bridgett Williams- arraignment
Tyler J Schmidlin- arraignment
Dorothy M Turner- arraignment
Sabrina N Kash- arraignment
Crystal Sparks- arraignment
Larry Pack- arraignment
Colton D Gross- arraignment
Freida R Brinegar- arraignment
Chris Adam Rose- arraignment
Charles Creech- arraignment
Sandra Crecch Hogan- arraignment
Mitchell D Hogan- arraignment
Joshua W Johnson- arraignment
Savannah Mays- arraignment
Sabrina R Kelley- arraignment
Timmy Campbell- arraignment
Tony W Young- arraignment
Rita Chrisman- arraignment
Micah Shuler- arraignment
Arlie Noble- arraignment
Dakota A Teague- arraignment
Jacoby J Turner- arraignment
Arshia Abdi- arraignment
Casanova Howard- arraignment
Robert P Smallwood- arraignment
Jeremy Salyers- arraignment
Lonnetta Cottrell- arraignment
Carlton Stuckey- arraignment
Kevin Drake- arraignment
Willie Smith- arraignment
Hank Evanoff- arraignment
Mary Childers- arraignment
Jordan Phillips- arraignment
Joshua Hacker- arraignment
Jacoby Turner- arraignment- no insurance
Sonja Barrett- cont 1st appearance
Estates of: Dewey Powell, Linda Amick, Clinton Becknell, Bobby Moore, Gracie Hamilton, Ottis Judd, Leone Cole, Edward D Mcdaniel, Annette Abner, Edith I Friend, Charles Calvert, Linda Stone, William Abner, Mary Evans, Robert Wilson, Henry W Addison, Bobby D Combs
Bluegrass Credit Corp vs Gentry Mcintosh
Midland Funding vs Michelle Dunaway
Beatty Housing vs Ernie Shelton
Heights Finance vs Chasity Sparks
LVNV Funding vs David Percy
Bluegrass Credit vs Brittany Phillips
Redbud Apps vs Cynthia Snowden
Jonathan Curtis vs Core Civic
Anitha F Stamper vs Timothy W Stamper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.