Commonwealth vs the following;

Sheena Terry- pre trial con; parent to send child to school. 

Jodi Reaves- arraignment; speeding, license to be in possession. 

Jessica Lewis- pre trial con; inmate assault of officer.

 William G Johnson- pre trial con.

 Melvin South jr- pre trial con; stalking, harassment communication, terroristic threats.

 Mary Bryant- pre trial con; unlawful transaction w/ child.

 Laura Palmer- arraignment; possess drugs. 

Kyle H Townsend- arraignment. 

Nathan Hollingsworth- arraignment. 

Martina Carpenter- arraignment.

John Gardner- arraignment.

Brack T Newman- preliminary; P.I., possess meth

Karla Turner- pretrial con; theft

Sabrina Johnson- cont 1st appearance; endangering welfare of child

James R Collins- pre trial con; violate EPO

Matthew Creekmore- arraignment; DUI, fleeing scene of accident, fleeing scene of accident. 

Patrick Mahoney- arraignment; theft

Danny Spencer- arraignment; threatening

Hope Kelley- arraignment.

Shaunna L Mainous- arraignment; speeding 18 mph over, operating on suspended/revoked license, fail to surrender license

Heather N Mays- arraignment 

Colton Parks- arraignment

Michelle K Dunaway- arraignment

Suzan Combs- arraignment

Ronald L Hamblin- arraignment

Zach Brock Rogers- arraignment

Devonda Wilson Bolin- arraignment

Bridgett Williams- arraignment

Tyler J Schmidlin- arraignment

Dorothy M Turner- arraignment

Sabrina N Kash- arraignment 

Crystal Sparks- arraignment

Larry Pack- arraignment

Colton D Gross- arraignment 

Freida R Brinegar- arraignment

Chris Adam Rose- arraignment

Charles Creech- arraignment

Sandra Crecch Hogan- arraignment

Mitchell D Hogan- arraignment

Joshua W Johnson- arraignment

Savannah Mays- arraignment

Sabrina R Kelley- arraignment

Timmy Campbell- arraignment

Tony W Young- arraignment

Rita Chrisman- arraignment

Micah Shuler- arraignment

Arlie Noble- arraignment

Dakota A Teague- arraignment

Jacoby J Turner- arraignment

Arshia Abdi- arraignment

Casanova Howard- arraignment

Robert P Smallwood- arraignment

Jeremy Salyers- arraignment

Lonnetta Cottrell- arraignment

Carlton Stuckey- arraignment

Kevin Drake- arraignment

Willie Smith- arraignment

Hank Evanoff- arraignment

Mary Childers- arraignment

Jordan Phillips- arraignment

Joshua Hacker- arraignment

Jacoby Turner- arraignment- no insurance

Sonja Barrett- cont 1st appearance

  Estates of: Dewey Powell, Linda Amick, Clinton Becknell, Bobby Moore, Gracie Hamilton, Ottis Judd, Leone Cole, Edward D Mcdaniel, Annette Abner, Edith I Friend, Charles Calvert, Linda Stone, William Abner, Mary Evans, Robert Wilson, Henry W Addison, Bobby D Combs

  Bluegrass Credit Corp vs Gentry Mcintosh

Midland Funding vs Michelle Dunaway

Beatty Housing vs Ernie Shelton

Heights Finance vs Chasity Sparks

LVNV Funding vs David Percy

Bluegrass Credit vs Brittany Phillips

Redbud Apps vs Cynthia Snowden

Jonathan Curtis vs Core Civic

Anitha F Stamper vs Timothy W Stamper

