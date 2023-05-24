-Public

Record-

Docket

subject

to

change/s

5/23/23:

Commonwealth

vs

the

following:

Jacob

Harrison-

review

Glen

W

Lee-

jury

trial;

violate

Kentucky

EPO

Patricia

Little-

jury

trial;

unlawful

transaction

w/

child

Jamie

A

Lance-

review

Rickey

Satterfield-

pretrial

con;

violate

Kentucky

EPO

Erin

Desiree

Thorpe

vs

Donnie

D

Caudill-

domestic

&

interpersonal

violence

Regina

Marlene

Whitley

vs

Nathan

P

Jaynes-

domestic

&

interpersonal

violence

5/30/23:

Commonwealth

vs

the

following;

Mary

Bryant-

pretrial

con;

unlawful

transaction

w/

child

Heather

G

Stamper-

jury

trial;

hinder

prosecution

Theresa

Smallwood-

status

hearing

Kimberly

Shelton-

pretrial

con;

unlawful

transaction

w/

child

Patricia

Little-

status

hearing;

unlawful

transaction

w/

child

William

Moore-

pretrial

con;

3

counts

endangering

welfare

of

a

child

Micah

Riley-

pretrial

con;

3

counts

endangering

welfare

of

a

child

Sabrina

Johnson-

pretrial

con;

endangering

welfare

of

a

child

Thomas

L

Caudill-

arraignment

Adrienne

Debord-

arraignment;

Public

intoxication

Tonya

Molnar-

arraignment;

parent/guardian

send

child

to

school

Caleb

H

Begley-

review

James

R

Griffit-

arraignment

Steven

P

Davis-

arraignment

Estate

of

John

E

Creech

Recommended for you