-Public
Record-
Docket
subject
to
change/s
5/23/23:
Commonwealth
vs
the
following:
Jacob
Harrison-
review
Glen
W
Lee-
jury
trial;
violate
Kentucky
EPO
Patricia
Little-
jury
trial;
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
Jamie
A
Lance-
review
Rickey
Satterfield-
pretrial
con;
violate
Kentucky
EPO
Erin
Desiree
Thorpe
vs
Donnie
D
Caudill-
domestic
&
interpersonal
violence
Regina
Marlene
Whitley
vs
Nathan
P
Jaynes-
domestic
&
interpersonal
violence
5/30/23:
Commonwealth
vs
the
following;
Mary
Bryant-
pretrial
con;
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
Heather
G
Stamper-
jury
trial;
hinder
prosecution
Theresa
Smallwood-
status
hearing
Kimberly
Shelton-
pretrial
con;
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
Patricia
Little-
status
hearing;
unlawful
transaction
w/
child
William
Moore-
pretrial
con;
3
counts
endangering
welfare
of
a
child
Micah
Riley-
pretrial
con;
3
counts
endangering
welfare
of
a
child
Sabrina
Johnson-
pretrial
con;
endangering
welfare
of
a
child
Thomas
L
Caudill-
arraignment
Adrienne
Debord-
arraignment;
Public
intoxication
Tonya
Molnar-
arraignment;
parent/guardian
send
child
to
school
Caleb
H
Begley-
review
James
R
Griffit-
arraignment
Steven
P
Davis-
arraignment
Estate
of
John
E
Creech
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.