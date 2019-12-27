Commonwealth vs. Stamper, Kristina- behind on support/payments. Commonwealth Atty. dismisses. Amount due $50.
Commonwealth vs. Collins, Dwight- behind on support/payments. Amount due $50. Payments are being made. cont. 5/12/20.
Commonwealth vs. Stamper, Jacob Allen- behind on support/payments. Case is Clark Co. case. Transferred to Clark Dist. Court. cont. 1/27/20.
Commonwealth vs. Adams, Rebecca K- possession meth, possession drugs (2 counts), paraphernalia. Plead not guilty to all charges. cont. 1/7/19 1pm.
Commonwealth vs. Keller, Andrea J- trafficking meth- Commonwealth Atty. amends to possession of meth, possession drugs- dismissed, paraphernalia- dismissed. Defendant waives preliminary hearing. Transferred to LC Circuit Court. Cont. 12/20/19. Amount due $50.
Commonwealth vs. Stepp, David- trafficking meth, paraphernalia. Cont. 1/14/20 for medical emergency,
Commonwealth vs. Marshall, Tommy- trafficking meth. Preliminary hearing 12/5/19. Plead not guilty. To be held in Owsley.
Commonwealth vs. Hacker, Jeffrey W- cont. 12/5/19 in Owsley. P.I., possession meth, paraphernalia. Plead not guilty to all charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.