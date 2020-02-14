Starting at 9:30am
Commonwealth vs. Hahn, Paul II- pretrial conference for: felon with handgun, receive stolen firearm, theft under $10k
Commonwealth vs. Hahn, Paul the 2nd- pretrial conference for: burglary
Commonwealth vs. Keller, Jack Christopher- Status Hearing for: carrying concealed weapon, paraphernalia, trafficking meth.
Commonwealth vs. Maloney, Haley- Status Hearing for: paraphernalia, trafficking meth, tampering w/ evidence
Commonwealth vs. Farra, Kyle- sentencing for: trafficking meth, assault of officer, wanton endangerment of officer, resist arrest, fleeing police.
Commonwealth vs. Feezel, Spencer- Motion hour
Commonwealth vs. Silcox, Chancey- domestic assault, assault of officer, escape, fleeing police on foot, resist arrest.
Commonwealth vs. Stepp, Marie- Status hearing for: promise contraband.
Commonwealth vs. Little, Joseph- Arraignment for: felon with handgun
Commonwealth vs. Johnson, Ashley- cont. 1st appearance for: escape.
Commonwealth vs. Cornett, James- arrangement for: sexual abuse (2 counts of), indecent exposure, bribing witness (2 counts of), promote sexual performance by minor/child under 16 yrs old, promote sexual performance by a minor/child under 18 yrs old.
Commonwealth vs. Johnson, Billy- trafficking meth, paraphernalia, possession of drugs.
Commonwealth vs. Holland, Sammy- status hearing.
Commonwealth vs. Ortiz, Heriberto- review.
Commonwealth vs. Mcintosh, Stevie- status hearing
Commonwealth vs. Stamper, Randy- status hearing for: receive stolen goods.
Commonwealth vs. Spencer, James- status hearing for: burglary.
Commonwealth vs. Smith, Whitney- pretrial conference for: child abuse under age 12 1st degree
Commonwealth vs. Johnson, Christopher- pretrial conference for: abuse of child under age 12 1st degree
Commonwealth vs. Spencer, Christopher- escape, fleeing police on foot, receive stolen goods, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment.
Commonwealth vs. Johnson, Dakota- status hearing- fleeing police, wanton endangerment, speeding, reckless driving, no insurance
Commonwealth vs. Vires, Conley, Dwayne- status hearing- trafficking meth, trafficking drugs
Commonwealth vs. Childers, Pamela- status hearing for: assault of officer
Commonwealth vs. Shoemaker, Timothy- status hearing- trafficking drugs, prescription drugs not in container
Commonwealth vs. Barrett, Travis- sentencing
Commonwealth vs. Mays, Christopher- status hearing- felon with handgun, selling simulated prescription drugs, paraphernalia
Commonwealth vs. Perdue, Jamie-sentencing for: possession heroin, promote contraband, paraphernalia
Commonwealth vs. Holiday, Sandra- status hearing for: theft by failing to make require distribution of property
Commonwealth vs. Abner, David- status hearing for: promote contraband
Commonwealth vs. Richardson, Penny- status hearing for: promote contraband
Commonwealth vs. Turner, Jeffrey- status hearing for: receive stolen goods, fleeing police
Commonwealth vs. Thacker, Jesse P- status hearing for: receive stolen goods
