Lee Co Emergency is Prepared for the Severe Winter Weather

Beattyville, KY February 10, 2021 Lee County Emergency Management as well as ALL Lee County Emergency Services have been preparing all week for the impeding weather. Here are a few points to know:
1. We will communicate information to the public through Lee County Government page and EM page as well as the City of Beattyville’s Reach alert system if needed
2. Warming shelters have been identified and are ready to activate if needed. Happy Top Community Center will be the primary shelter. We are still under a pandemic so those restrictions will be in place.
3. If you do not have to travel please don’t. Emergency crews will be ready to respond but understand we will have to drive on the same ice that caused you to need service.
4. If you require home oxygen please have your company deliver a supply today if you are short
5. Makes sure you have back up heat if your electric goes out. But use caution with generators. Remember Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. Make sure you have plenty of ventilation around your outside generators.
6. Check on your neighbors. You may be the only people that can get to them if trees and power lines are down
7. Lee County 911 will be active and in operation. We ask if you need service and it is not an actual emergency please call 606 464 5030 or 606 464 8419
8. Please be safe and cautious in the next few days.
