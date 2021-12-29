LC EMS responded to 44 runs between the dates of 12/13/21 to 12/19/21 that include the following:
1 cardiac
6 Respiratory
17 Med Emergency
3 Trauma
3 MVC
2 OD/poison
6 scheduled transports
1 coroner’s assist
5 other
LC EMS responded to 34 runs between the dates of 12/06/21 to 12/12/21 that include the following:
1 Cardiac
9 Respiratory
10 Med. Emergency
2 Trauma
0 MVC
1 OD/poison
3 Scheduled Transports
6 other
Info via LC EMS
