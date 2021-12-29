be

    LC EMS responded to 44 runs between the dates of 12/13/21 to 12/19/21 that include the following: 

1 cardiac

6 Respiratory

17 Med Emergency

3 Trauma

3 MVC 

2 OD/poison

6 scheduled transports

1 coroner’s assist

5 other

      LC EMS responded to 34 runs between the dates of 12/06/21 to 12/12/21 that include the following: 

1 Cardiac

9 Respiratory

10 Med. Emergency

2 Trauma

0 MVC

1 OD/poison

3 Scheduled Transports

6 other

Info via LC EMS

Recommended for you